@markpieszak/ng-application-insights

by TrilonIO
9.0.1 (see all)

Angular & Azure Application Insights module - Find out performance and usage of your app by connecting Microsoft Azure Application insights with your Angular application by @TrilonIO

Overview

Readme

Angular Azure Application Insights implementation

Connect your Angular client-side to Microsofts Application Insights with this easy-to-use Module

Application Insights is an extensible Application Performance Management (APM) service for web developers on multiple platforms. Use it to monitor your live web application. It will automatically detect performance anomalies. It includes powerful analytics tools to help you diagnose issues and to understand what users actually do with your app.

Installation

Install & save the library to your package.json:

$ npm i -S @markpieszak/ng-application-insights

# yarn

$ yarn add @markpieszak/ng-application-insights

AppModule Setup

Now add ApplicationInsightsModule to your Angular Root AppModule:

// 1) Import the Application Insights module and the service provider
import { ApplicationInsightsModule, AppInsightsService } from '@markpieszak/ng-application-insights';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // 2) Add the Module to your imports
    ApplicationInsightsModule.forRoot({
      instrumentationKey: 'Your-Application-Insights-instrumentationKey'
    })
  ],
  providers: [ 
     // 3) Add AppInsightsService to your providers list
     AppInsightsService
  ]
})
export class YourRootModule { }

What if you don't know your instrumentationKey right away?

// Use instrumentationKeySetLater
ApplicationInsightsModule.forRoot({
  instrumentationKeySetLater: true // <--
})

// Then later in your Application somewhere
constructor(
  private appInsightsService: AppInsightsService
) {
  appInsightsService.config = {
    instrumentationKey: __env.APPINSIGHTS_INSTRUMENTATIONKEY // <-- set it later sometime
  }
  // then make sure to initialize and start-up app insights
  appInsightsService.init();
}

Usage

Through out your application you can now use the AppInsightsService class to fire off AppInsights functionality.

import { AppInsightsService } from '@markpieszak/ng-application-insights';

export class ShoppingCartComponent {
  public cart: [];
  constructor(private appInsightsService: AppInsightsService) {}

  saveCart(user) {
    // MOCK Example of sending a trackEvent()
    // Saving some sample user & cart product data
    this.appInsightsService.trackEvent('ShoppingCart Saved', { 'user': user.id, 'cart': cart.id });
  }
}

Usage with Aspnetcore-Angular2-Universal repo or JavaScriptServices ( apps w/ Server-side rendering )

ie: https://github.com/TrilonIO/aspnetcore-angular-universal

First, make sure you are only importing the library & the server within the browser-app.module NgModule (do not share it within a common one, as the server isn't able to use this library during it's server-renders).

Secondly, make sure you are calling the injector to get AppInsightsService during ngOnInit:

export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {

  private AIService: AppInsightsService;
  private isBrowser: boolean;

  constructor(@Inject(PLATFORM_ID) private platformId, private injector: Injector) {
    this.isBrowser = isPlatformBrowser(this.platformId);
  }

  ngOnInit() { // <-- 
    if (this.isBrowser) { // <-- only run if isBrowser
      this.AIService = <AppInsightsService>this.injector.get(AppInsightsService); // <-- using the Injector, get the Service
      this.AIService.trackEvent('Testing', { 'user': 'me' });
    } 
  }
}

API

You can see a list of the API here: https://github.com/Microsoft/ApplicationInsights-JS/blob/master/API-reference.md#class-appinsights

AppInsightsService.trackEvent()
AppInsightsService.startTrackEvent()
AppInsightsService.stopTrackEvent()
AppInsightsService.trackPageView()
AppInsightsService.startTrackPage()
AppInsightsService.stopTrackPage()
AppInsightsService.trackMetric()
AppInsightsService.trackException()
AppInsightsService.trackTrace()
AppInsightsService.trackDependency()
AppInsightsService.flush()
AppInsightsService.setAuthenticatedUserContext()
AppInsightsService.clearAuthenticatedUserContext()

How to Contribute?

ng-Application-Insights Development

To generate all *.js, *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

npm run lint

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Mark Pieszak

Twitter Follow

Trilon - JavaScript, ASP.NET, Node, NestJS - Consulting | Training | Development

Check out Trilon.io for more info!

Contact us at hello@trilon.io, and let's talk about your projects needs.

Trilon.io - Angular Universal, NestJS, JavaScript Application Consulting Development and Training

Follow Trilon online

Twitter: @Trilon_io

