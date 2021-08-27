Application Insights is an extensible Application Performance Management (APM) service for web developers on multiple platforms. Use it to monitor your live web application. It will automatically detect performance anomalies. It includes powerful analytics tools to help you diagnose issues and to understand what users actually do with your app.
Install & save the library to your package.json:
$ npm i -S @markpieszak/ng-application-insights
# yarn
$ yarn add @markpieszak/ng-application-insights
Now add ApplicationInsightsModule to your Angular Root
AppModule:
// 1) Import the Application Insights module and the service provider
import { ApplicationInsightsModule, AppInsightsService } from '@markpieszak/ng-application-insights';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// 2) Add the Module to your imports
ApplicationInsightsModule.forRoot({
instrumentationKey: 'Your-Application-Insights-instrumentationKey'
})
],
providers: [
// 3) Add AppInsightsService to your providers list
AppInsightsService
]
})
export class YourRootModule { }
// Use instrumentationKeySetLater
ApplicationInsightsModule.forRoot({
instrumentationKeySetLater: true // <--
})
// Then later in your Application somewhere
constructor(
private appInsightsService: AppInsightsService
) {
appInsightsService.config = {
instrumentationKey: __env.APPINSIGHTS_INSTRUMENTATIONKEY // <-- set it later sometime
}
// then make sure to initialize and start-up app insights
appInsightsService.init();
}
Through out your application you can now use the AppInsightsService class to fire off AppInsights functionality.
import { AppInsightsService } from '@markpieszak/ng-application-insights';
export class ShoppingCartComponent {
public cart: [];
constructor(private appInsightsService: AppInsightsService) {}
saveCart(user) {
// MOCK Example of sending a trackEvent()
// Saving some sample user & cart product data
this.appInsightsService.trackEvent('ShoppingCart Saved', { 'user': user.id, 'cart': cart.id });
}
}
ie: https://github.com/TrilonIO/aspnetcore-angular-universal
First, make sure you are only importing the library & the server within the browser-app.module NgModule (do not share it within a common one, as the server isn't able to use this library during it's server-renders).
Secondly, make sure you are calling the
injector to get AppInsightsService during ngOnInit:
export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {
private AIService: AppInsightsService;
private isBrowser: boolean;
constructor(@Inject(PLATFORM_ID) private platformId, private injector: Injector) {
this.isBrowser = isPlatformBrowser(this.platformId);
}
ngOnInit() { // <--
if (this.isBrowser) { // <-- only run if isBrowser
this.AIService = <AppInsightsService>this.injector.get(AppInsightsService); // <-- using the Injector, get the Service
this.AIService.trackEvent('Testing', { 'user': 'me' });
}
}
}
You can see a list of the API here: https://github.com/Microsoft/ApplicationInsights-JS/blob/master/API-reference.md#class-appinsights
AppInsightsService.trackEvent()
AppInsightsService.startTrackEvent()
AppInsightsService.stopTrackEvent()
AppInsightsService.trackPageView()
AppInsightsService.startTrackPage()
AppInsightsService.stopTrackPage()
AppInsightsService.trackMetric()
AppInsightsService.trackException()
AppInsightsService.trackTrace()
AppInsightsService.trackDependency()
AppInsightsService.flush()
AppInsightsService.setAuthenticatedUserContext()
AppInsightsService.clearAuthenticatedUserContext()
To generate all
*.js,
*.js.map and
*.d.ts files:
npm run build
To lint all
*.ts files:
npm run lint
