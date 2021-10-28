A Marko plugin and loader for Webpack.

Details

The loader portion of this module can be used standalone and simply transforms your Marko templates into the appropriate JavaScript depending on your webpack target.

You can override the output by adding a target option to the loader of target: "server" | "browser" .

The plugin actually creates two separate webpack plugins, the browser plugin and the server plugin.

These are intended to be used in a isomorphic webpack multi compiler where you are bundling both the server and the browser. The way it works is that the server plugin is going to analyze the top level Marko components in your server and automatically communicate with the browser compiler to retrieve the assets for that template.

This plugin also analyzes the top level Marko templates and determines if it is possible for them to rerender (currently the heuristic is simply does the component have an associated class or component.js ). The plugin will automatically skip sending down any unnecessary top level templates to the browser.

The end result is that you setup a multi compiler (as shown below) and you can simply import Marko templates, and all assets are automatically generated and inlined into an optimized server response. No need to keep track of a webpack manifest yourself!

The <webpack-assets> tag can be used along with the plugin in a multi-compiler setup. This tag allows you to inject <script> / <style> tags into a server-rendered template for the assets of an entry in the client compiler.

Example Usage

<webpack-assets entry="tracking"/>

Example Config

export default [ { entry : "./server.js" , plugins : [markoPlugin.server] }, { entry : { tracking : "./tracking.js" }, plugins : [markoPlugin.browser] } ];

Installation

@marko/webpack >= 7 Only supports Marko 5+. For Marko 4 support use @marko/webpack@6 .

npm install @marko/webpack

Example

import MarkoPlugin from "@marko/webpack/plugin" ; const markoPlugin = new MarkoPlugin(); export default [ { entry : "./server.js" , module : { rules : [ { test : /\.marko$/ , loader : "@marko/webpack/loader" } ] }, plugins : [markoPlugin.server] }, { rules : [ { test : /\.marko$/ , loader : "@marko/webpack/loader" }, { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" ] } ], plugins : [markoPlugin.browser] } ];

Babel options (Marko 5+)

If you are using Marko 5 with this plugin you can manually override the Babel configuration used by passing a babelConfig object along side the @marko/webpack/loader . By default Babels regular config file resolution will be used.

export default { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.marko$/ , loader : "@marko/webpack/loader" , options : { babelConfig : { presets : [ [ "@babel/preset-env" , { node : "current" }] ] } } } ] } },

Multiple client side compilers

Sometimes you need to have multiple compilers for your client side bundles. For example with i18n or even shipping dynamic runtime bundles to the browser.

The Marko webpack browser plugin can be passed to multiple webpack compilers. At runtime you can provide a $global.buildName when rendering which will cause assets from the webpack compiler with that name to be included in the page.

For example with the webpack i18n plugin you might have a config like the following:

import MarkoPlugin from "@marko/webpack/plugin" ; import I18nPlugin from "i18n-webpack-plugin" ; const languages = { en : null , de : require ( "./de.json" ) }; const markoPlugin = new MarkoPlugin(); export default [ { name : "Server" , entry : "./server.js" , module : { rules : [ { test : /\.marko$/ , loader : "@marko/webpack/loader" } ] }, plugins : [markoPlugin.server] }, ...Object.keys(languages).map( language => ({ name : `Browser- ${language} ` , rules : [ { test : /\.marko$/ , loader : "@marko/webpack/loader" }, { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" ] } ], plugins : [ new I18nPlugin(languages[language]), markoPlugin.browser] })) ];

With the above config you can render your top level Marko template server side with a $global.buildName , like so:

template.render({ $global : { buildName : "Browser-de" } });

This will automatically send assets for the German language. Of course in this case you'll want to conditionally send the appropriate assets given a users locale. This can be some simply, like so:

template.render({ $global : { buildName : `Browser- ${req.language} ` } });

Note: If a bundle with the provided name does not exist an error will be thrown.

Multiple copies of Marko

In some cases you may want to embed multiple isolated copies of Marko on the page. Since Marko relies on some window properties to initialize this can cause issues. For example, by default Marko will read the server rendered hydration code from window.$components . In Marko you can change these window properties by rendering with { $global: { runtimeId: "MY_MARKO_RUNTIME_ID" } } as input on the server side.

This plugin exposes a runtimeId option produces output that automatically sets $global.runtimeId on the server side and initializes properly in the browser. The runtimeId will default to the uniqueName option from the server compiler in the webpack config.

import MarkoPlugin from "@marko/webpack/plugin" ; const markoPlugin = new MarkoPlugin({ runtimeId : "MY_MARKO_RUNTIME_ID" });

Note: This option will also override the default values for the jsonpFunction , chunkCallbackName and hotUpdateFunction webpack output options, which all use global variables, to be prefixed with the runtimeId .

Dynamic public paths

When using the plugin, the server will automatically sync the runtime __webpack_public_path__ with the browser. This means that you only need to setup the dynamic public path on the server side.

