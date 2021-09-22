openbase logo
@marko/test

by marko-js
9.0.1 (see all)

command-line tools for Marko

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

33

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Marko CLI

API Stability Lerna Styled with prettier MIT Build status

Commands

CommandDescriptionVersion
create✨ Create a Marko application from an example projectNPM Version
serve🚀 Serve a Marko application or individual component for local developmentNPM Version
build📦 Build an optimized Marko application (the production-ready counterpart to serve)NPM Version
migrate🧹 Update Marko components to remove usage of deprecated apisNPM Version
prettyprint💅 Reformat Marko source files for consistency and beautyNPM Version
test✅ Test marko components in both node and browsersNPM Version

Each command is distrubuted as a separate npm package (@marko/<command>). You can execute individual commands using npx @marko/<command> (e.g. npx @marko/create). We recommend installing most commands locally and using marko-<command> in your package.json scripts.

Contributing

This repo provides a consistent build, test, & development environment for all of Marko's CLI commands.

npm scripts

  • test Run the tests for all packages
  • publish Runs build and begins publishing any changed packages
  • build Runs babel on the src folder for every package (runs on publish)
  • format Formats the files in the repo (runs on precommit)
  • lint Lints the files in the repo (runs on precommit)

Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the eBay Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

