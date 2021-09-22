|Command
|Description
|Version
|create
|✨ Create a Marko application from an example project
|serve
|🚀 Serve a Marko application or individual component for local development
|build
|📦 Build an optimized Marko application (the production-ready counterpart to
serve)
|migrate
|🧹 Update Marko components to remove usage of deprecated apis
|prettyprint
|💅 Reformat Marko source files for consistency and beauty
|test
|✅ Test marko components in both node and browsers
Each command is distrubuted as a separate npm package (
@marko/<command>). You can execute individual commands using
npx @marko/<command> (e.g.
npx @marko/create). We recommend installing most commands locally and using
marko-<command> in your
package.json
scripts.
This repo provides a consistent build, test, & development environment for all of Marko's CLI commands.
test Run the tests for all packages
publish Runs build and begins publishing any changed packages
build Runs babel on the
src folder for every package (runs on publish)
format Formats the files in the repo (runs on precommit)
lint Lints the files in the repo (runs on precommit)
This project adheres to the eBay Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.