@marketgridsys/prettier is a fork of prettier that makes a few changes to the way that code is formatted.
This fork:
Binary operators are placed at the beginning of the line.
// Before: using prettier
someVeryLongStringA &&
someVeryLongStringB &&
someVeryLongStringC &&
someVeryLongStringD
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
someVeryLongStringA
&& someVeryLongStringB
&& someVeryLongStringC
&& someVeryLongStringD
Modified assignment operators (e.g.
+=,
-=,
*= and
/=) are placed at the beginning of the line.
// Before: using prettier
let first_var =
10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
first_var +=
10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
first_var -=
10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
let second_var = 1;
second_var += 1;
second_var -= 1;
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
let first_var =
10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
first_var
+= 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
first_var
-= 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
let second_var = 1;
second_var += 1;
second_var -= 1;
Else statements are placed on a new line rather than inline.
// Before: using prettier
function foo(x: string | Array<string>): string {
if (typeof x === "string") {
return x;
} else {
return x.join();
}
}
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
function foo(x: string | Array<string>): string {
if (typeof x === "string") {
return x;
}
else {
return x.join();
}
}
Catch and finally statements are placed on new lines instead of placing them inline.
// Before: using prettier
try {
doSomething()
} catch (e) {
onError(e)
} finally {
doSomethingElse()
}
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
try {
doSomething()
}
catch (e) {
onError(e)
}
finally {
doSomethingElse()
}
Case statements are written without indentation.
// Before: using prettier
switch (op) {
case "plus":
return "+";
case "minus":
return "-";
case "divide":
return "/";
case "multiply":
return "*";
default:
throw new Error("Invalid binary operator: " + op);
}
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
switch (op) {
case "plus":
return "+";
case "minus":
return "-";
case "divide":
return "/";
case "multiply":
return "*";
default:
throw new Error("Invalid binary operator: " + op);
}
Braces are added around multiline if, else, for, while and do statements.
// Before: using prettier
if (somethingTrue())
makeACallToAVeryLongFunctionThatPreventsThisFromBeingAOneLineStatement();
if (foo)
// A comment that makes this a multiline statement
bar();
while (foo)
// A comment that makes this a multiline statement
bar();
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
if (somethingTrue()) {
makeACallToAVeryLongFunctionThatPreventsThisFromBeingAOneLineStatement();
}
if (foo) {
// A comment that makes this a multiline statement
bar();
}
while (foo) {
// A comment that makes this a multiline statement
bar();
}
Line breaks are added to multiline parenthesized logical expressions.
// Before: using prettier
const funnelSnapshotCard =
(report === MY_OVERVIEW && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2) ||
(report === COMPANY_OVERVIEW &&
!ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2_company_metrics) ? (
<ReportMetricsFunnelSnapshotCard metrics={metrics} />
) : null;
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
const funnelSnapshotCard =
(report === MY_OVERVIEW && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2)
|| (
report === COMPANY_OVERVIEW
&& !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2_company_metrics
) ? (
<ReportMetricsFunnelSnapshotCard metrics={metrics} />
) : null;
Spaces are removed from for loops when properties are not defined.
// Before: using prettier
for ((x in a); ; ) {}
for (a = (a in b); ; ) {}
for (let a = (b in c); ; );
for (a && (b in c); ; );
for ((a) => (b in c); ; );
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
for ((x in a);;) {}
for (a = (a in b);;) {}
for (let a = (b in c);;);
for (a && (b in c);;);
for ((a) => (b in c);;);
Additional wrapping is added to member chains. This limits the number of function calls per line and enforces a vertical style that is more readable.
// Before: using prettier
expect(pet).to.have.property("OwnerAddress").that.deep.equals({
AddressLine1: "Alexanderstrasse",
AddressLine2: "",
PostalCode: "10999",
Region: "Berlin",
City: "Berlin",
Country: "DE",
});
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
expect(pet)
.to.have.property("OwnerAddress")
.that.deep.equals({
AddressLine1: "Alexanderstrasse",
AddressLine2: "",
PostalCode: "10999",
Region: "Berlin",
City: "Berlin",
Country: "DE",
});
// Before: using prettier
window.FooClient.setVars({
locale: getFooLocale({ page }),
authorizationToken: data.token,
}).initVerify("foo_container");
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
window.FooClient
.setVars({
locale: getFooLocale({ page }),
authorizationToken: data.token,
})
.initVerify("foo_container");
When there are multiple function arguments that cannot be displayed in a single line, a line break is added before each argument. This allows the arguments to be read vertically (top down) and keeps opening and closing brackets aligned.
// Before: using prettier
instantiate(game, [
transform([-0.7, 0.5, 0]),
render_colored_diffuse(
game.MaterialDiffuse,
game.Meshes["monkey_flat"],
[1, 1, 0.3, 1]
),
]);
// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
instantiate(
game,
[
transform([-0.7, 0.5, 0]),
render_colored_diffuse(
game.MaterialDiffuse,
game.Meshes["monkey_flat"],
[1, 1, 0.3, 1]
),
]
);
If you use Yarn, you can install using an alias so that
require('prettier') transparently resolves to this fork:
$ yarn add -D prettier@npm:@marketgridsys/prettier
JavaScript
· TypeScript
· Flow
· JSX
· JSON
CSS · SCSS · Less
HTML · Vue · Angular
GraphQL · Markdown · YAML
Your favorite language?
Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.
foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());
foo(
reallyLongArg(),
omgSoManyParameters(),
IShouldRefactorThis(),
isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne()
);
Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!
Show the world you're using Prettier →
[![code style: prettier](https://img.shields.io/badge/code_style-prettier-ff69b4.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/prettier/prettier)
