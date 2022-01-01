openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pre

@marketgridsys/prettier

by James Long
2.6.0-mgs.2 (see all)

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter

npm
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

394

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🍴 This is a fork.

@marketgridsys/prettier is a fork of prettier that makes a few changes to the way that code is formatted.

This fork:

  • Moves binary operators to the beginning of the line.
  • Moves modified assignment operators to the beginning of the line.
  • Places else statements on new lines.
  • Place catch and finally statements on new lines.
  • Removes case indentation from switch statements.
  • Adds braces braces around multiline if, else, for, while and do statements.
  • Breaks multiline parenthesized logical expressions.
  • Removes extra spaces from for loops.
  • Improves wrapping for member chains.
  • Break multiline function arguments.

Binary operators

Binary operators are placed at the beginning of the line.

// Before: using prettier
someVeryLongStringA &&
  someVeryLongStringB &&
  someVeryLongStringC &&
  someVeryLongStringD

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
someVeryLongStringA
  && someVeryLongStringB
  && someVeryLongStringC
  && someVeryLongStringD

Modified assignment operators

Modified assignment operators (e.g. +=, -=, *= and /=) are placed at the beginning of the line.

// Before: using prettier
let first_var =
  10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
first_var +=
  10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
first_var -=
  10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;

let second_var = 1;
second_var += 1;
second_var -= 1;

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
let first_var =
  10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
first_var
  += 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;
first_var
  -= 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000;

let second_var = 1;
second_var += 1;
second_var -= 1;

Else statements

Else statements are placed on a new line rather than inline.

// Before: using prettier
function foo(x: string | Array<string>): string {
  if (typeof x === "string") {
    return x;
  } else {
    return x.join();
  }
}

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
function foo(x: string | Array<string>): string {
  if (typeof x === "string") {
    return x;
  }
  else {
    return x.join();
  }
}

Catch and finally statements

Catch and finally statements are placed on new lines instead of placing them inline.

// Before: using prettier
try {
  doSomething()
} catch (e) {
  onError(e)
} finally {
  doSomethingElse()
}

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
try {
  doSomething()
}
catch (e) {
  onError(e)
}
finally {
  doSomethingElse()
}

Switch case indentation

Case statements are written without indentation.

// Before: using prettier
switch (op) {
  case "plus":
    return "+";
  case "minus":
    return "-";
  case "divide":
    return "/";
  case "multiply":
    return "*";
  default:
    throw new Error("Invalid binary operator: " + op);
}

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
switch (op) {
case "plus":
  return "+";
case "minus":
  return "-";
case "divide":
  return "/";
case "multiply":
  return "*";
default:
  throw new Error("Invalid binary operator: " + op);
}

Braces for multiline statements

Braces are added around multiline if, else, for, while and do statements.

// Before: using prettier
if (somethingTrue())
  makeACallToAVeryLongFunctionThatPreventsThisFromBeingAOneLineStatement();

if (foo)
  // A comment that makes this a multiline statement
  bar();

while (foo)
  // A comment that makes this a multiline statement
  bar();

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
if (somethingTrue()) {
  makeACallToAVeryLongFunctionThatPreventsThisFromBeingAOneLineStatement();
}

if (foo) {
  // A comment that makes this a multiline statement
  bar();
}

while (foo) {
  // A comment that makes this a multiline statement
  bar();
}

Break multiline parenthesized logical expressions

Line breaks are added to multiline parenthesized logical expressions.

// Before: using prettier
const funnelSnapshotCard =
  (report === MY_OVERVIEW && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2) ||
  (report === COMPANY_OVERVIEW &&
    !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2_company_metrics) ? (
    <ReportMetricsFunnelSnapshotCard metrics={metrics} />
  ) : null;

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
const funnelSnapshotCard =
  (report === MY_OVERVIEW && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2)
  || (
    report === COMPANY_OVERVIEW
    && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2_company_metrics
  ) ? (
    <ReportMetricsFunnelSnapshotCard metrics={metrics} />
  ) : null;

Remove extra spaces from for loops

Spaces are removed from for loops when properties are not defined.

// Before: using prettier
for ((x in a); ; ) {}
for (a = (a in b); ; ) {}
for (let a = (b in c); ; );
for (a && (b in c); ; );
for ((a) => (b in c); ; );

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
for ((x in a);;) {}
for (a = (a in b);;) {}
for (let a = (b in c);;);
for (a && (b in c);;);
for ((a) => (b in c);;);

Improves wrapping for member chains

Additional wrapping is added to member chains. This limits the number of function calls per line and enforces a vertical style that is more readable.

// Before: using prettier
expect(pet).to.have.property("OwnerAddress").that.deep.equals({
  AddressLine1: "Alexanderstrasse",
  AddressLine2: "",
  PostalCode: "10999",
  Region: "Berlin",
  City: "Berlin",
  Country: "DE",
});

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
expect(pet)
  .to.have.property("OwnerAddress")
  .that.deep.equals({
    AddressLine1: "Alexanderstrasse",
    AddressLine2: "",
    PostalCode: "10999",
    Region: "Berlin",
    City: "Berlin",
    Country: "DE",
  });

// Before: using prettier
window.FooClient.setVars({
  locale: getFooLocale({ page }),
  authorizationToken: data.token,
}).initVerify("foo_container");

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
window.FooClient
  .setVars({
    locale: getFooLocale({ page }),
    authorizationToken: data.token,
  })
  .initVerify("foo_container");

Break multline function arguments

When there are multiple function arguments that cannot be displayed in a single line, a line break is added before each argument. This allows the arguments to be read vertically (top down) and keeps opening and closing brackets aligned.

// Before: using prettier
instantiate(game, [
  transform([-0.7, 0.5, 0]),
  render_colored_diffuse(
    game.MaterialDiffuse,
    game.Meshes["monkey_flat"],
    [1, 1, 0.3, 1]
  ),
]);

// After: using @marketgridsys/prettier
instantiate(
  game,
  [
    transform([-0.7, 0.5, 0]),
    render_colored_diffuse(
      game.MaterialDiffuse,
      game.Meshes["monkey_flat"],
      [1, 1, 0.3, 1]
    ),
  ]
);

Usage

If you use Yarn, you can install using an alias so that require('prettier') transparently resolves to this fork:

$ yarn add -D prettier@npm:@marketgridsys/prettier

Prettier Banner

Opinionated Code Formatter

JavaScript · TypeScript · Flow · JSX · JSON
CSS · SCSS · Less
HTML · Vue · Angular
GraphQL · Markdown · YAML
Your favorite language?

Github Actions Build Status Github Actions Build Status Github Actions Build Status Codecov Coverage Status Blazing Fast
npm version weekly downloads from npm code style: prettier Chat on Gitter Follow Prettier on Twitter

Intro

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.

Input

foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());

Output

foo(
  reallyLongArg(),
  omgSoManyParameters(),
  IShouldRefactorThis(),
  isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne()
);

Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!

Documentation

Install · Options · CLI · API

Playground

Badge

Show the world you're using Prettiercode style: prettier

[![code style: prettier](https://img.shields.io/badge/code_style-prettier-ff69b4.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/prettier/prettier)

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial