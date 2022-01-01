🍴 This is a fork.

@marketgridsys/prettier is a fork of prettier that makes a few changes to the way that code is formatted.

This fork:

Moves binary operators to the beginning of the line.

Moves modified assignment operators to the beginning of the line.

Places else statements on new lines.

Place catch and finally statements on new lines.

Removes case indentation from switch statements.

Adds braces braces around multiline if, else, for, while and do statements.

Breaks multiline parenthesized logical expressions.

Removes extra spaces from for loops.

Improves wrapping for member chains.

Break multiline function arguments.

Binary operators

Binary operators are placed at the beginning of the line.

someVeryLongStringA && someVeryLongStringB && someVeryLongStringC && someVeryLongStringD

someVeryLongStringA && someVeryLongStringB && someVeryLongStringC && someVeryLongStringD

Modified assignment operators

Modified assignment operators (e.g. += , -= , *= and /= ) are placed at the beginning of the line.

let first_var = 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000 ; first_var += 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000 ; first_var -= 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000 ; let second_var = 1 ; second_var += 1 ; second_var -= 1 ;

let first_var = 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000 ; first_var += 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000 ; first_var -= 10000000000000000000000000000000000 + 10000000000000000000000000000000000 ; let second_var = 1 ; second_var += 1 ; second_var -= 1 ;

Else statements

Else statements are placed on a new line rather than inline.

function foo ( x: string | Array<string> ): string { if ( typeof x === "string" ) { return x; } else { return x.join(); } }

function foo ( x: string | Array<string> ): string { if ( typeof x === "string" ) { return x; } else { return x.join(); } }

Catch and finally statements

Catch and finally statements are placed on new lines instead of placing them inline.

try { doSomething() } catch (e) { onError(e) } finally { doSomethingElse() }

try { doSomething() } catch (e) { onError(e) } finally { doSomethingElse() }

Switch case indentation

Case statements are written without indentation.

switch (op) { case "plus" : return "+" ; case "minus" : return "-" ; case "divide" : return "/" ; case "multiply" : return "*" ; default : throw new Error ( "Invalid binary operator: " + op); }

switch (op) { case "plus" : return "+" ; case "minus" : return "-" ; case "divide" : return "/" ; case "multiply" : return "*" ; default : throw new Error ( "Invalid binary operator: " + op); }

Braces for multiline statements

Braces are added around multiline if, else, for, while and do statements.

if (somethingTrue()) makeACallToAVeryLongFunctionThatPreventsThisFromBeingAOneLineStatement(); if (foo) bar(); while (foo) bar();

if (somethingTrue()) { makeACallToAVeryLongFunctionThatPreventsThisFromBeingAOneLineStatement(); } if (foo) { bar(); } while (foo) { bar(); }

Break multiline parenthesized logical expressions

Line breaks are added to multiline parenthesized logical expressions.

const funnelSnapshotCard = (report === MY_OVERVIEW && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2) || (report === COMPANY_OVERVIEW && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2_company_metrics) ? ( < ReportMetricsFunnelSnapshotCard metrics = {metrics} /> ) : null;

const funnelSnapshotCard = (report === MY_OVERVIEW && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2) || ( report === COMPANY_OVERVIEW && !ReportGK.xar_metrics_active_capitol_v2_company_metrics ) ? ( < ReportMetricsFunnelSnapshotCard metrics = {metrics} /> ) : null;

Remove extra spaces from for loops

Spaces are removed from for loops when properties are not defined.

for ((x in a); ; ) {} for (a = (a in b); ; ) {} for ( let a = (b in c); ; ); for (a && (b in c); ; ); for ( ( a ) => (b in c); ; );

for ((x in a);;) {} for (a = (a in b);;) {} for ( let a = (b in c);;); for (a && (b in c);;); for ( ( a ) => (b in c);;);

Improves wrapping for member chains

Additional wrapping is added to member chains. This limits the number of function calls per line and enforces a vertical style that is more readable.

expect(pet).to.have.property( "OwnerAddress" ).that.deep.equals({ AddressLine1 : "Alexanderstrasse" , AddressLine2 : "" , PostalCode : "10999" , Region : "Berlin" , City : "Berlin" , Country : "DE" , }); expect(pet) .to.have.property( "OwnerAddress" ) .that.deep.equals({ AddressLine1 : "Alexanderstrasse" , AddressLine2 : "" , PostalCode : "10999" , Region : "Berlin" , City : "Berlin" , Country : "DE" , });

window .FooClient.setVars({ locale : getFooLocale({ page }), authorizationToken : data.token, }).initVerify( "foo_container" ); window .FooClient .setVars({ locale : getFooLocale({ page }), authorizationToken : data.token, }) .initVerify( "foo_container" );

Break multline function arguments

When there are multiple function arguments that cannot be displayed in a single line, a line break is added before each argument. This allows the arguments to be read vertically (top down) and keeps opening and closing brackets aligned.

instantiate(game, [ transform([ -0.7 , 0.5 , 0 ]), render_colored_diffuse( game.MaterialDiffuse, game.Meshes[ "monkey_flat" ], [ 1 , 1 , 0.3 , 1 ] ), ]); instantiate( game, [ transform([ -0.7 , 0.5 , 0 ]), render_colored_diffuse( game.MaterialDiffuse, game.Meshes[ "monkey_flat" ], [ 1 , 1 , 0.3 , 1 ] ), ] );

Usage

If you use Yarn, you can install using an alias so that require('prettier') transparently resolves to this fork:

$ yarn add -D prettier@npm:@marketgridsys/prettier

Opinionated Code Formatter

JavaScript · TypeScript · Flow · JSX · JSON

CSS · SCSS · Less

HTML · Vue · Angular

GraphQL · Markdown · YAML

Intro

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.

Input

foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());

Output

foo( reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne() );

Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!

Documentation

Install · Options · CLI · API

Playground

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.