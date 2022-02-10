Generate json-schemas from your Typescript sources.
npm install typescript-json-schema -g
typescript-json-schema project/directory/tsconfig.json TYPE
To generate files for only some types in
tsconfig.json specify
filenames or globs with the
--include option. This is especially useful for large projects.
In case no
tsconfig.json is available for your project, you can directly specify the .ts files (this in this case we use some built-in compiler presets):
typescript-json-schema "project/directory/**/*.ts" TYPE
The
TYPE can either be a single, fully qualified type or
"*" to generate the schema for all types.
Usage: typescript-json-schema <path-to-typescript-files-or-tsconfig> <type>
Options:
--refs Create shared ref definitions. [boolean] [default: true]
--aliasRefs Create shared ref definitions for the type aliases. [boolean] [default: false]
--topRef Create a top-level ref definition. [boolean] [default: false]
--titles Creates titles in the output schema. [boolean] [default: false]
--defaultProps Create default properties definitions. [boolean] [default: false]
--noExtraProps Disable additional properties in objects by default. [boolean] [default: false]
--propOrder Create property order definitions. [boolean] [default: false]
--required Create required array for non-optional properties. [boolean] [default: false]
--strictNullChecks Make values non-nullable by default. [boolean] [default: false]
--esModuleInterop Use esModuleInterop when loading typescript modules. [boolean] [default: false]
--useTypeOfKeyword Use `typeOf` keyword (https://goo.gl/DC6sni) for functions. [boolean] [default: false]
--out, -o The output file, defaults to using stdout
--validationKeywords Provide additional validation keywords to include [array] [default: []]
--include Further limit tsconfig to include only matching files [array] [default: []]
--ignoreErrors Generate even if the program has errors. [boolean] [default: false]
--excludePrivate Exclude private members from the schema [boolean] [default: false]
--uniqueNames Use unique names for type symbols. [boolean] [default: false]
--rejectDateType Rejects Date fields in type definitions. [boolean] [default: false]
--id Set schema id. [string] [default: ""]
--defaultNumberType Default number type. [choices: "number", "integer"] [default: "number"]
--tsNodeRegister Use ts-node/register (needed for require typescript files). [boolean] [default: false]
import { resolve } from "path";
import * as TJS from "typescript-json-schema";
// optionally pass argument to schema generator
const settings: TJS.PartialArgs = {
required: true,
};
// optionally pass ts compiler options
const compilerOptions: TJS.CompilerOptions = {
strictNullChecks: true,
};
// optionally pass a base path
const basePath = "./my-dir";
const program = TJS.getProgramFromFiles(
[resolve("my-file.ts")],
compilerOptions,
basePath
);
// We can either get the schema for one file and one type...
const schema = TJS.generateSchema(program, "MyType", settings);
// ... or a generator that lets us incrementally get more schemas
const generator = TJS.buildGenerator(program, settings);
// generator can be also reused to speed up generating the schema if usecase allows:
const schemaWithReusedGenerator = TJS.generateSchema(program, "MyType", settings, [], generator);
// all symbols
const symbols = generator.getUserSymbols();
// Get symbols for different types from generator.
generator.getSchemaForSymbol("MyType");
generator.getSchemaForSymbol("AnotherType");
// In larger projects type names may not be unique,
// while unique names may be enabled.
const settings: TJS.PartialArgs = {
uniqueNames: true,
};
const generator = TJS.buildGenerator(program, settings);
// A list of all types of a given name can then be retrieved.
const symbolList = generator.getSymbols("MyType");
// Choose the appropriate type, and continue with the symbol's unique name.
generator.getSchemaForSymbol(symbolList[1].name);
// Also it is possible to get a list of all symbols.
const fullSymbolList = generator.getSymbols();
getSymbols('<SymbolName>') and
getSymbols() return an array of
SymbolRef, which is of the following format:
type SymbolRef = {
name: string;
typeName: string;
fullyQualifiedName: string;
symbol: ts.Symbol;
};
getUserSymbols and
getMainFileSymbols return an array of
string.
The schema generator converts annotations to JSON schema properties.
For example
export interface Shape {
/**
* The size of the shape.
*
* @minimum 0
* @TJS-type integer
*/
size: number;
}
will be translated to
{
"$ref": "#/definitions/Shape",
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"definitions": {
"Shape": {
"properties": {
"size": {
"description": "The size of the shape.",
"minimum": 0,
"type": "integer"
}
},
"type": "object"
}
}
}
Note that we needed to use
@TJS-type instead of just
@type because of an issue with the typescript compiler.
You can also override the type of array items, either listing each field in its own annotation or one annotation with the full JSON of the spec (for special cases). This replaces the item types that would have been inferred from the TypeScript type of the array elements.
Example:
export interface ShapesData {
/**
* Specify individual fields in items.
*
* @items.type integer
* @items.minimum 0
*/
sizes: number[];
/**
* Or specify a JSON spec:
*
* @items {"type":"string","format":"email"}
*/
emails: string[];
}
Translation:
{
"$ref": "#/definitions/ShapesData",
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"definitions": {
"Shape": {
"properties": {
"sizes": {
"description": "Specify individual fields in items.",
"items": {
"minimum": 0,
"type": "integer"
},
"type": "array"
},
"emails": {
"description": "Or specify a JSON spec:",
"items": {
"format": "email",
"type": "string"
},
"type": "array"
}
},
"type": "object"
}
}
}
This same syntax can be used for
contains and
additionalProperties.
integer type alias
If you create a type alias
integer for
number it will be mapped to the
integer type in the generated JSON schema.
Example:
type integer = number;
interface MyObject {
n: integer;
}
Note: this feature doesn't work for generic types & array types, it mainly works in very simple cases.
require a variable from a file
(for requiring typescript files is needed to set argument
tsNodeRegister to true)
When you want to import for example an object or an array into your property defined in annotation, you can use
require.
Example:
export interface InnerData {
age: number;
name: string;
free: boolean;
}
export interface UserData {
/**
* Specify required object
*
* @examples require("./example.ts").example
*/
data: InnerData;
}
file
example.ts
export const example: InnerData[] = [{
age: 30,
name: "Ben",
free: false
}]
Translation:
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"properties": {
"data": {
"description": "Specify required object",
"examples": [
{
"age": 30,
"name": "Ben",
"free": false
}
],
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"age": { "type": "number" },
"name": { "type": "string" },
"free": { "type": "boolean" }
},
"required": ["age", "free", "name"]
}
},
"required": ["data"],
"type": "object"
}
Also you can use
require(".").example, which will try to find exported variable with name 'example' in current file. Or you can use
require("./someFile.ts"), which will try to use default exported variable from 'someFile.ts'.
Note: For
examples a required variable must be an array.
Inspired and builds upon Typson, but typescript-json-schema is compatible with more recent Typescript versions. Also, since it uses the Typescript compiler internally, more advanced scenarios are possible. If you are looking for a library that uses the AST instead of the type hierarchy and therefore better support for type aliases, have a look at vega/ts-json-schema-generator.
npm run debug -- test/programs/type-alias-single/main.ts --aliasRefs true MyString
And connect via the debugger protocol.