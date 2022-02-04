The
main branch is under development of the upcoming v6 major version of styled-components. For changes targeting v5, please point your PRs at the
legacy-v5 branch.
Utilising tagged template literals (a recent addition to JavaScript) and the power of CSS,
styled-components allows you to write actual CSS code to style your components. It also removes the mapping between components and styles – using components as a low-level styling construct could not be easier!
const Button = styled.button`
color: grey;
`;
Alternatively, you may use style objects. This allows for easy porting of CSS from inline styles, while still supporting the more advanced styled-components capabilities like component selectors and media queries.
const Button = styled.button({
color: 'grey',
});
Equivalent to:
const Button = styled.button`
color: grey;
`;
styled-components is compatible with both React (for web) and React Native – meaning it's the perfect choice even for truly universal apps! See the documentation about React Native for more information.
Supported by Front End Center. Thank you for making this possible!
npm install styled-components@^5.0.0 react@^16.8 react-dom@^16.8 react-is@^16.8
If you use jest-styled-components, make sure you update that too.
See the documentation at styled-components.com/docs for more information about using
styled-components!
Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:
import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
// Create a <Title> react component that renders an <h1> which is
// centered, palevioletred and sized at 1.5em
const Title = styled.h1`
font-size: 1.5em;
text-align: center;
color: palevioletred;
`;
// Create a <Wrapper> react component that renders a <section> with
// some padding and a papayawhip background
const Wrapper = styled.section`
padding: 4em;
background: papayawhip;
`;
// Use them like any other React component – except they're styled!
<Wrapper>
<Title>Hello World, this is my first styled component!</Title>
</Wrapper>
This is what you'll see in your browser:
If you're using tooling that has babel-plugin-macros set up, you can switch to the
styled-components/macro import path instead to gain the effects of the babel plugin without further setup.
import styled from 'styled-components/macro';
// A static className will be generated for Title (important for SSR)
const Title = styled.h1`
font-size: 1.5em;
text-align: center;
color: palevioletred;
`;
If you wish to provide configuration options to the babel plugin similar to how you would in a
.babelrc, see this guide. The config name is
"styledComponents".
styled-components
A lot of hard work goes into community libraries, projects, and guides. A lot of them make it easier to get started or help you with your next project! There’s also a whole lot of interesting apps and sites that people have built using styled-components.
Make sure to head over to awesome-styled-components to see them all! And please contribute and add your own work to the list so others can find it.
If you want to contribute to
styled-components please see our contributing and community guidelines, they'll help you get set up locally and explain the whole process.
Please also note that all repositories under the
styled-components organization follow our Code of Conduct, make sure to review and follow it.
Let everyone know you're using styled-components →
[![style: styled-components](https://img.shields.io/badge/style-%F0%9F%92%85%20styled--components-orange.svg?colorB=daa357&colorA=db748e)](https://github.com/styled-components/styled-components)
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2016-present Glen Maddern and Maximilian Stoiber.
See LICENSE for more information.
This project builds on a long line of earlier work by clever folks all around the world. We'd like to thank Charlie Somerville, Nik Graf, Sunil Pai, Michael Chan, Andrey Popp, Jed Watson & Andrey Sitnik who contributed ideas, code or inspiration.
Special thanks to @okonet for the fantastic logo.