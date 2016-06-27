Get raw git commits out of your repository using git-log(1)
$ npm install --save git-raw-commits
var gitRawCommits = require('git-raw-commits');
gitRawCommits(options)
.pipe(...);
Returns a readable stream. Stream is split to break on each commit.
Type:
object
Please check the available options at http://git-scm.com/docs/git-log. NOTE: Single dash arguments are not supported because of https://github.com/sindresorhus/dargs/blob/master/index.js#L5.
NOTE: for
<revision range> we can also use
<from>..<to> pattern, and this module has the following extra options for shortcut of this patter:
Type:
string Default:
''
Type:
string Default:
'HEAD'
This module also have the following additions:
Type:
string Default:
'%B'
Please check http://git-scm.com/docs/git-log for format options.
Type:
function
A function to get debug information.
$ npm install --global git-raw-commits
$ git-raw-commits --help # for more details
MIT © Steve Mao