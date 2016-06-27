Get raw git commits out of your repository using git-log(1)

Install

$ npm install --save git-raw-commits

Usage

var gitRawCommits = require ( 'git-raw-commits' ); gitRawCommits(options) .pipe(...);

API

Returns a readable stream. Stream is split to break on each commit.

options

Type: object

Please check the available options at http://git-scm.com/docs/git-log. NOTE: Single dash arguments are not supported because of https://github.com/sindresorhus/dargs/blob/master/index.js#L5.

NOTE: for <revision range> we can also use <from>..<to> pattern, and this module has the following extra options for shortcut of this patter:

from

Type: string Default: ''

to

Type: string Default: 'HEAD'

This module also have the following additions:

format

Type: string Default: '%B'

Please check http://git-scm.com/docs/git-log for format options.

debug

Type: function

A function to get debug information.

CLI

$ npm install --global git-raw-commits $ git-raw-commits -- help

License

MIT © Steve Mao