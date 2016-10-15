@marionebl/conventional-commits-parser

Parse raw conventional commits

Conventional Commit Message Format

A minimum input should contain a raw message.

Each commit message consists of a merge header, a header (mandatory), a body and a footer. Mention (optional) someone using the @ notation.

< merge > < header > < body > < footer >

merge

The merge header may optionally have a special format that includes other parts, such as branch, issueId or source.

Merge branch < branch > Merge pull request < issue-id > from < source >

header

The header may optionally have a special format that includes other parts, such as type, scope and subject. You could reference (optional) issues here.

< type > ( < scope > ): < subject >

The footer should contain any information about Important Notes (optional) and is also the place to reference (optional) issues.

< important note > < references >

other parts

This module will only parse the message body. However, it is possible to include other fields such as hash, committer or date.

My commit message -sideNotes- It should warn the correct unfound file names. Also it should continue if one file cannot be found . Tests are added for these

Then sideNotes will be It should warn the correct unfound file names.

Also it should continue if one file cannot be found.

Tests are added for these . You can customize the fieldPattern .

Install

$ npm install --save conventional-commits-parser

Usage

var conventionalCommitsParser = require ( 'conventional-commits-parser' ); conventionalCommitsParser(options);

It returns a transform stream and expects an upstream that looks something like this:

'feat(scope): broadcast $destroy event on scope destruction \ nCloses #1' 'feat(ng-list): Allow custom separator \ nbla bla bla \ n \ nBREAKING CHANGE: some breaking change. \ nThanks @stevemao \ n '

Each chunk should be a commit. The downstream will look something like this:

{ type : 'feat' , scope : 'scope' , subject : 'broadcast $destroy event on scope destruction' , merge : null , header : 'feat(scope): broadcast $destroy event on scope destruction' , body : null , footer : 'Closes #1' , notes : [], references : [ { action : 'Closes' , owner : null , repository : null , issue : '1' , raw : '#1' , prefix : '#' } ], mentions : [], revert : null } { type : 'feat' , scope : 'ng-list' , subject : 'Allow custom separator' , merge : null , header : 'feat(ng-list): Allow custom separator' , body : 'bla bla bla' , footer : 'BREAKING CHANGE: some breaking change.

Thanks @stevemao' , notes : [ { title : 'BREAKING CHANGE' , text : 'some breaking change.

Thanks @stevemao' } ], references : [], mentions : [ 'stevemao' ], revert : null }

API

Returns an transform stream. If there is any malformed commits it will be gracefully ignored (an empty data will be emitted so down stream can notice).

options

Type: object

mergePattern

Type: regex or string Default: null

Pattern to match merge headers. EG: branch merge, GitHub or GitLab like pull requests headers. When a merge header is parsed, the next line is used for conventionnal header parsing.

For example, if we have a commit

Merge pull request feat(scope): broadcast $destroy event on scope destruction

We can parse it with these options and the default headerPattern:

{ mergePattern : /^Merge pull request #(\d+) from (.*)$/ , mergeCorrespondence : [ 'id' , 'source' ] }

mergeCorrespondence

Type: array of string or string Default: null

Used to define what capturing group of mergePattern .

If it's a string it will be converted to an array separated by a comma.

headerPattern

Type: regex or string Default: /^(\w*)(?:\(([\w\$\.\-\* ]*)\))?\: (.*)$/

Used to match header pattern.

headerCorrespondence

Type: array of string or string Default ['type', 'scope', 'subject']

Used to define what capturing group of headerPattern captures what header part. The order of the array should correspond to the order of headerPattern 's capturing group. If the part is not captured it is null . If it's a string it will be converted to an array separated by a comma.

referenceActions

Type: array of string or string Default: [ 'close', 'closes', 'closed', 'fix', 'fixes', 'fixed', 'resolve', 'resolves', 'resolved' ]

Keywords to reference an issue. This value is case insensitive. If it's a string it will be converted to an array separated by a comma.

Set it to null to reference an issue without any action.

issuePrefixes

Type: array of string or string Default: ['#']

The prefixes of an issue. EG: In gh-123 gh- is the prefix.

noteKeywords

Type: array of string or string Default: ['BREAKING CHANGE']

Keywords for important notes. This value is case insensitive. If it's a string it will be converted to an array separated by a comma.

fieldPattern

Type: regex or string Default: /^-(.*?)-$/

Pattern to match other fields.

revertPattern

Type: regex or string Default: /^Revert\s"([\s\S]*)"\s*This reverts commit (\w*)\./

Pattern to match what this commit reverts.

revertCorrespondence

Type: array of string or string Default: ['header', 'hash']

Used to define what capturing group of revertPattern captures what reverted commit fields. The order of the array should correspond to the order of revertPattern 's capturing group.

For example, if we had commit

Revert "throw an error if a callback is passed" This reverts commit 9bb4d6c.

If configured correctly, the parsed result would be

{ revert : { header : 'throw an error if a callback is passed' , hash : '9bb4d6c' } }

It implies that this commit reverts a commit with header 'throw an error if a callback is passed' and hash '9bb4d6c' .

If it's a string it will be converted to an array separated by a comma.

warn

Type: function or boolean Default: function() {}

What warn function to use. For example, console.warn.bind(console) or grunt.log.writeln . By default, it's a noop. If it is true , it will error if commit cannot be parsed (strict).

The sync version. Useful when parsing a single commit. Returns the result.

commit

A single commit to be parsed.

options

Same as the options of conventionalCommitsParser .

CLI

You can use cli to practice writing commit messages or parse messages from files. Note: the sample output might be different. It's just for demonstration purposes.

$ npm install --global conventional-commits-parser

If you run conventional-commits-parser without any arguments

$ conventional-commits-parser

You will enter an interactive shell. To show your parsed output enter "return" three times (or enter your specified separator).

> fix(title): a title is fixed { "type" : "fix" , "scope" : "title" , "subject" : "a title is fixed" , "header" : "fix(title): a title is fixed" , "body" :null, "footer" :null, "notes" :[], "references" :[], "revert" :null}

You can also use cli to parse messages from files.

If you have log.txt

feat(ngMessages): provide support for dynamic message resolution Prior to this fix it was impossible to apply a binding to a the ngMessage directive to represent the name of the error. BREAKING CHANGE: The `ngMessagesInclude` attribute is now its own directive and that must be placed as a **child** element within the element with the ngMessages directive. Closes #10036 Closes #9338

And you run

$ conventional-commits-parser log.txt $ cat log.txt | conventional-commits-parser

An array of json will be printed to stdout.

[ { "type" : "feat" , "scope" : "ngMessages" , "subject" : "provide support for dynamic message resolution" , "header" : "feat(ngMessages): provide support for dynamic message resolution" , "body" : "Prior to this fix it was impossible to apply a binding to a the ngMessage directive to represent the name of the error." , "footer" : "BREAKING CHANGE: The `ngMessagesInclude` attribute is now its own directive and that must be placed as a **child** element within the element with the ngMessages directive.

Closes #10036

Closes #9338" , "notes" :[{ "title" : "BREAKING CHANGE" , "text" : "The `ngMessagesInclude` attribute is now its own directive and that must be placed as a **child** element within the element with the ngMessages directive." }], "references" :[{ "action" : "Closes" , "owner" :null, "repository" :null, "issue" : "10036" , "raw" : "#10036" },{ "action" : "Closes" , "owner" :null, "repository" :null, "issue" : "9338" , "raw" : "#9338" }], "revert" :null} ]

Commits should be split by at least three newlines (





) or you can specify a separator as the second argument.

Eg: in log2.txt

docs(ngMessageExp): split ngMessage docs up to show its alias more clearly === fix($animate): applyStyles from options on leave Closes #10068

And you run

$ conventional-commits-parser log2.txt '==='

[ { "type" : "docs" , "scope" : "ngMessageExp" , "subject" : "split ngMessage docs up to show its alias more clearly" , "header" : "docs(ngMessageExp): split ngMessage docs up to show its alias more clearly" , "body" :null, "footer" :null, "notes" :[], "references" :[], "revert" :null} , { "type" : "fix" , "scope" : " $animate " , "subject" : "applyStyles from options on leave" , "header" : "fix( $animate ): applyStyles from options on leave" , "body" :null, "footer" : "Closes #10068" , "notes" :[], "references" :[{ "action" : "Closes" , "owner" :null, "repository" :null, "issue" : "10068" , "raw" : "#10068" }], "revert" :null} ]

Will be printed out.

You can specify one or more files. The output array will be in order of the input file paths. If you specify more than one separator, the last one will be used.

License

MIT © Steve Mao