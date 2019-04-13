json.human.js: Json Formatting for Human Beings

A small library to convert a JSON object into a human readable HTML representation that is easy to style for different purposes.

Mariano Guerra

At Event Fabric <http://event-fabric.com/> _ we need to display JSON to people from all technical levels without being to technical but also without losing information about the underlying JSON object.

you can see js/demo.js in this repo for an example or use it live at the project page <http://marianoguerra.github.io/json.human.js> _

var node = JsonHuman.format( input ); output.appendChild(node);

Additional options parameter can be supplied

var input = { "url" : [ "www.google.com", "www.google.com", { "x" : "x-direction", "y" : "y-direction", "url" : "www.google.com" } ] }; var node = JsonHuman.format( input , { // Show or hide Array -Indices in the output showArrayIndex: true , // Hyperlinks Option // Enable <a> tag in the output html based on object keys // Supports only strings and arrays hyperlinks : { enable : true , keys: [ 'url' ], // Keys which will be output as links target : '_blank' // 'target' attribute of a }, // Options for displaying bool bool : { // Show text ? And what text for true & false ? showText : true , text : { true : "Yes", false : "No" }, // Show image? And which images (urls)? showImage : true , img : { true : 'css/true.png' , false : 'css/false.png' } } });

To install it, if you're using Bower <https://github.com/bower/bower> _ you can just run::

bower install json -human

Alternatives