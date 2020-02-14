openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mariana-tek/ember-fullcalendar

by Mariana-Tek
1.0.1 (see all)

An Ember addon that wraps fullcalendar in a component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@mariana-tek/ember-fullcalendar

CircleCI

An Ember addon that wraps Fullcalendar (v4) in a component.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.4 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v8 or above

Installation

1. Install Ember Addon

ember install @mariana-tek/ember-fullcalendar

This addon includes @fullcalendar/core as a dependency, but does not include any fullcalendar plugins which you will need to install manually.

2. Install additional fullcalendar plugins

As Fullcalendar v4 has a more "a la carte" structure, you will need to install the plugins you plan to use. Documentation can be found at https://fullcalendar.io/docs/initialize-es6 and https://fullcalendar.io/docs/plugin-index.

3. Import stylesheets from plugins that have styles

// ember-cli-build.js

'use strict';

const EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');

module.exports = function(defaults) {
    // ...all your configuration

    // If you install the @fullcalendar/daygrid plugin,
    // you would import it's stylesheet like so:
    app.import('node_modules/@fullcalendar/daygrid/main.css');

    return app.toTree();
};

Usage

Inspired by fullcalendar-react this addon is written as a very lightweight wrapper around Fullcalendar v4. With one exception (getFullCalendarRef) the addon simply passes attributes through to Fullcalendar. If Fullcalendar has a complimentary option it will be utilized, otherwise the attribute will simply be ignored. To use this plugin you will need to be familiar with Fullcalendar's API.

<FullCalendar
    @defaultDate={{this.defaultDate}}
    @defaultView={{this.defaultView}}
    @events={{this.events}}
    @plugins={{this.plugins}}
/>

getFullCalendarRef

<FullCalendar
    @defaultDate={{this.defaultDate}}
    @getFullCalendarRef={{action (mut this ourCalendarRef)}}
/>

Most attributes (e.g. eventClick, slotDuration) can be passed directly to the component. A few parts of Fullcalendar's API (e.g. changeView, gotoDate) will require you to pass an action or function to getFullCalendarRef that stores the reference to fullcalendar so that you can call it directly:

this.ourCalendarRef.gotoDate(new Date(1999, 1, 1))

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial