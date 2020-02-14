An Ember addon that wraps Fullcalendar (v4) in a component.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

1. Install Ember Addon

ember install @ mariana - tek / ember - fullcalendar

This addon includes @fullcalendar/core as a dependency, but does not include any fullcalendar plugins which you will need to install manually.

2. Install additional fullcalendar plugins

As Fullcalendar v4 has a more "a la carte" structure, you will need to install the plugins you plan to use. Documentation can be found at https://fullcalendar.io/docs/initialize-es6 and https://fullcalendar.io/docs/plugin-index.

3. Import stylesheets from plugins that have styles

; const EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { app.import( 'node_modules/@fullcalendar/daygrid/main.css' ); return app.toTree(); };

Usage

Inspired by fullcalendar-react this addon is written as a very lightweight wrapper around Fullcalendar v4. With one exception ( getFullCalendarRef ) the addon simply passes attributes through to Fullcalendar. If Fullcalendar has a complimentary option it will be utilized, otherwise the attribute will simply be ignored. To use this plugin you will need to be familiar with Fullcalendar's API.

< FullCalendar @ defaultDate = {{this.defaultDate}} @ defaultView = {{this.defaultView}} @ events = {{this.events}} @ plugins = {{this.plugins}} />

getFullCalendarRef

< FullCalendar @ defaultDate = {{this.defaultDate}} @ getFullCalendarRef = {{ action (mut this ourCalendarRef)}} />

Most attributes (e.g. eventClick , slotDuration ) can be passed directly to the component. A few parts of Fullcalendar's API (e.g. changeView , gotoDate ) will require you to pass an action or function to getFullCalendarRef that stores the reference to fullcalendar so that you can call it directly:

this .ourCalendarRef.gotoDate( new Date ( 1999 , 1 , 1 ))

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.