An Ember addon that wraps Fullcalendar (v4) in a component.
ember install @mariana-tek/ember-fullcalendar
This addon includes
@fullcalendar/core as a dependency, but does not include any fullcalendar plugins which you will need to install manually.
As Fullcalendar v4 has a more "a la carte" structure, you will need to install the plugins you plan to use. Documentation can be found at https://fullcalendar.io/docs/initialize-es6 and https://fullcalendar.io/docs/plugin-index.
// ember-cli-build.js
'use strict';
const EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
module.exports = function(defaults) {
// ...all your configuration
// If you install the @fullcalendar/daygrid plugin,
// you would import it's stylesheet like so:
app.import('node_modules/@fullcalendar/daygrid/main.css');
return app.toTree();
};
Inspired by
fullcalendar-react this addon is written as a very lightweight wrapper around Fullcalendar v4. With one exception (
getFullCalendarRef) the addon simply passes attributes through to Fullcalendar. If Fullcalendar has a complimentary option it will be utilized, otherwise the attribute will simply be ignored. To use this plugin you will need to be familiar with Fullcalendar's API.
<FullCalendar
@defaultDate={{this.defaultDate}}
@defaultView={{this.defaultView}}
@events={{this.events}}
@plugins={{this.plugins}}
/>
getFullCalendarRef
<FullCalendar
@defaultDate={{this.defaultDate}}
@getFullCalendarRef={{action (mut this ourCalendarRef)}}
/>
Most attributes (e.g.
eventClick,
slotDuration) can be passed directly to the component. A few parts of Fullcalendar's API (e.g.
changeView,
gotoDate) will require you to pass an action or function to
getFullCalendarRef that stores the reference to fullcalendar so that you can call it directly:
this.ourCalendarRef.gotoDate(new Date(1999, 1, 1))
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.