@marblejs/middleware-jwt

by marblejs
3.5.2 (see all)

Marble.js - functional reactive Node.js framework for building server-side applications, based on TypeScript and RxJS.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Marble.js logo

GitHub Actions npm version Codecov coverage Maintained with lerna Gitter

Functional reactive Node.js framework for building server-side applications, based on TypeScript and RxJS.

Ecosystem

NameDescription
@marblejs/coreFramework core module
@marblejs/httpHTTP module
@marblejs/websocketsWebSockets module
@marblejs/messagingMessaging module
@marblejs/testingTesting module
@marblejs/middleware-loggerLogger middleware
@marblejs/middleware-bodyBody parser middleware
@marblejs/middleware-ioI/O validation middleware
@marblejs/middleware-corsCORS middleware
@marblejs/middleware-multipartMultipart middleware

Documentation

For the latest updates, documentation, change log, and release information visit docs.marblejs.com and follow @marble_js on Twitter.

Examples

To view example projects, reach out the @integration package available in the main repository.

License

marble.js is MIT licensed

