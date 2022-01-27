Functional reactive Node.js framework for building server-side applications, based on TypeScript and RxJS.

Ecosystem

Name Description @marblejs/core Framework core module @marblejs/http HTTP module @marblejs/websockets WebSockets module @marblejs/messaging Messaging module @marblejs/testing Testing module @marblejs/middleware-logger Logger middleware @marblejs/middleware-body Body parser middleware @marblejs/middleware-io I/O validation middleware @marblejs/middleware-cors CORS middleware @marblejs/middleware-multipart Multipart middleware

Documentation

For the latest updates, documentation, change log, and release information visit docs.marblejs.com and follow @marble_js on Twitter.

Examples

To view example projects, reach out the @integration package available in the main repository.

License

marble.js is MIT licensed