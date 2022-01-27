Functional reactive Node.js framework for building server-side applications, based on TypeScript and RxJS.
|Name
|Description
|@marblejs/core
|Framework core module
|@marblejs/http
|HTTP module
|@marblejs/websockets
|WebSockets module
|@marblejs/messaging
|Messaging module
|@marblejs/testing
|Testing module
|@marblejs/middleware-logger
|Logger middleware
|@marblejs/middleware-body
|Body parser middleware
|@marblejs/middleware-io
|I/O validation middleware
|@marblejs/middleware-cors
|CORS middleware
|@marblejs/middleware-multipart
|Multipart middleware
For the latest updates, documentation, change log, and release information visit docs.marblejs.com and follow @marble_js on Twitter.
To view example projects, reach out the @integration package available in the main repository.
marble.js is MIT licensed