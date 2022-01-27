openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@marblejs/core

by marblejs
4.0.2 (see all)

Marble.js - functional reactive Node.js framework for building server-side applications, based on TypeScript and RxJS.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

826

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Marble.js logo

GitHub Actions npm version Codecov coverage Maintained with lerna Gitter

Functional reactive Node.js framework for building server-side applications, based on TypeScript and RxJS.

Ecosystem

NameDescription
@marblejs/coreFramework core module
@marblejs/httpHTTP module
@marblejs/websocketsWebSockets module
@marblejs/messagingMessaging module
@marblejs/testingTesting module
@marblejs/middleware-loggerLogger middleware
@marblejs/middleware-bodyBody parser middleware
@marblejs/middleware-ioI/O validation middleware
@marblejs/middleware-corsCORS middleware
@marblejs/middleware-multipartMultipart middleware

Documentation

For the latest updates, documentation, change log, and release information visit docs.marblejs.com and follow @marble_js on Twitter.

Examples

To view example projects, reach out the @integration package available in the main repository.

License

marble.js is MIT licensed

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Haig NalbandianLos Angeles, CA19 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Lee JHSeoul, Republic of Korea18 Ratings0 Reviews
Software engineer at @pplink
November 17, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial