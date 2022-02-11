MapStore is a framework to build web mapping applications using standard mapping libraries, such as OpenLayers and Leaflet.
For more information check the MapStore documentation!
There are two quick ways to test out MapStore. Either using Docker (all tags are available in the geosolutions dockerhub) or a local java web container like Apache Tomcat
Pull the latest image from Docker Hub:
docker pull geosolutionsit/mapstore2
docker run --name mapstore -p 8080:8080 geosolutionsit/mapstore2
Then you can access MapStore using the following URL:
http://localhost:8080/mapstore
Use the default credentials (admin / admin) to login and start creating your maps!
docker-compose up -d
After the docker-compose finish, you can access to the site using following URL:
docker-compose down
docker-compose down --remove-orphans --rmi all -v
After downloading the MapStore war file, install it in your java web container (e.g. Tomcat), with usual procedures for the container (normally you only need to copy the war file in the webapps subfolder).
Check out here which version of Java and Tomcat are needed.
Then you can access MapStore using the following URL (assuming the web container is on the standard 8080 port):
http://localhost:8080/mapstore
Use the default credentials (admin / admin) to login and start creating your maps!
You can find more documentation about how to build, install or develop with MapStore on the documentation site.
MapStore is Free and Open Source software, it is based on OpenLayers, Leaflet and ReactJS, and is licensed under the Simplified BSD License.
We have the following instances:
As a user you need to be aware of STABLE and DEV, QA is used internally before a release; for 1 Week it will diverge from STABLE as it is actually anticipating the next stable. So, if you want to test latest features use DEV, if you are not that brave use STABLE. You might forget that QA exists unless you are parte of the developers team.
Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/geosolutions-it/MapStore2.git
Install NodeJS and npm (npm it will come with NodeJS)
Checkout here what are the recommended versions of NodeJS and npm
Install docma to build the documentation
npm install -g docma
Start the demo locally:
npm cache clean (this is useful to prevent errors on Windows during install)
npm install
npm start
The demo runs at
http://localhost:8081 afterwards.
Install latest Maven, if needed, from here (version 3.1.0 is required).
Build the deployable war:
./build.sh [version_identifier]
Where version_identifier is an optional identifier of the generated war that will be shown in the settings panel of the application.
Deploy the generated mapstore.war file (in product/target) to your favorite J2EE container (e.g. Tomcat).
Read more on the documentation site.
MapStore is being developed by GeoSolutions hence you can talk to us for professional support. Anyway the project is a real Open Source project hence you can contribute to it (see section below).
We currently have two mailing list:
one for users
one for developers.
The first one is for those who are willing to use MapStore and need help/directions, the latter is for those trying to extend/proposed fixes for MapStore.
We welcome contributions in any form:
For more information check this page.
Here below is a small list of organizations using MapStore either directly or through GeoNode. If you want us to add (or remove :( ) your organization from this list, please, contact simone.giannecchini@geosolutionsgroup.com.