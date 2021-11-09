FirebaseUI React Components provides React Wrappers on top of the Firebase UI Web library and notably Firebase UI Auth.
FirebaseUI Auth provides a drop-in auth solution that handles the UI flows for signing in users with email addresses and passwords, and Identity Provider Sign In using Google, Facebook and others. It is built on top of Firebase Auth.
For an example on how to use the FirebaseAuth react component have a look at the example folder.
Install the npm package in your React app:
npm install --save react-firebaseui
You also need the
firebase package installed which is a peer dependency:
npm install --save firebase
In your app:
FirebaseAuth or the
StyledFirebaseAuth component from
react-firebaseui and import
firebase.
FirebaseAuth component in your template passing it the Firebase UI configuration and a Firebase Auth instance.
FirebaseAuth vs.
StyledFirebaseAuth
There are two similar components that allow you to add FirebaseUI auth to your application:
FirebaseAuth and
StyledFirebaseAuth.
FirebaseAuth has a reference to the FirebaseUI CSS file (it
requires the CSS).
StyledFirebaseAuth is bundled with the CSS directly.
For simplicity you should use
StyledFirebaseAuth and for potential better performances and build sizes you can use
FirebaseAuth.
FirebaseAuth is meant to be used with a CSS/style loader as part of your webpack built configuration. See the Packing your app section.
StyledFirebaseAuth with a redirect
Below is an example on how to use
FirebaseAuth with a redirect upon sign-in:
// Import FirebaseAuth and firebase.
import React from 'react';
import StyledFirebaseAuth from 'react-firebaseui/StyledFirebaseAuth';
import firebase from 'firebase/compat/app';
import 'firebase/compat/auth';
// Configure Firebase.
const config = {
apiKey: 'AIzaSyAeue-AsYu76MMQlTOM-KlbYBlusW9c1FM',
authDomain: 'myproject-1234.firebaseapp.com',
// ...
};
firebase.initializeApp(config);
// Configure FirebaseUI.
const uiConfig = {
// Popup signin flow rather than redirect flow.
signInFlow: 'popup',
// Redirect to /signedIn after sign in is successful. Alternatively you can provide a callbacks.signInSuccess function.
signInSuccessUrl: '/signedIn',
// We will display Google and Facebook as auth providers.
signInOptions: [
firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
],
};
function SignInScreen() {
return (
<div>
<h1>My App</h1>
<p>Please sign-in:</p>
<StyledFirebaseAuth uiConfig={uiConfig} firebaseAuth={firebase.auth()} />
</div>
);
}
export default SignInScreen
StyledFirebaseAuth with local state.
Below is an example on how to use
StyledFirebaseAuth with a state change upon sign-in:
// Import FirebaseAuth and firebase.
import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import StyledFirebaseAuth from 'react-firebaseui/StyledFirebaseAuth';
import firebase from 'firebase/compat/app';
import 'firebase/compat/auth';
// Configure Firebase.
const config = {
apiKey: 'AIzaSyAeue-AsYu76MMQlTOM-KlbYBlusW9c1FM',
authDomain: 'myproject-1234.firebaseapp.com',
// ...
};
firebase.initializeApp(config);
// Configure FirebaseUI.
const uiConfig = {
// Popup signin flow rather than redirect flow.
signInFlow: 'popup',
// We will display Google and Facebook as auth providers.
signInOptions: [
firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID,
firebase.auth.FacebookAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID
],
callbacks: {
// Avoid redirects after sign-in.
signInSuccessWithAuthResult: () => false,
},
};
function SignInScreen() {
const [isSignedIn, setIsSignedIn] = useState(false); // Local signed-in state.
// Listen to the Firebase Auth state and set the local state.
useEffect(() => {
const unregisterAuthObserver = firebase.auth().onAuthStateChanged(user => {
setIsSignedIn(!!user);
});
return () => unregisterAuthObserver(); // Make sure we un-register Firebase observers when the component unmounts.
}, []);
if (!isSignedIn) {
return (
<div>
<h1>My App</h1>
<p>Please sign-in:</p>
<StyledFirebaseAuth uiConfig={uiConfig} firebaseAuth={firebase.auth()} />
</div>
);
}
return (
<div>
<h1>My App</h1>
<p>Welcome {firebase.auth().currentUser.displayName}! You are now signed-in!</p>
<a onClick={() => firebase.auth().signOut()}>Sign-out</a>
</div>
);
}
export default SignInScreen;
To allow for further configuration you can access the firebaseUI instance before it is started.
To do this you can pass a
uiCallback callback function that wil be passed the Firebase UI instance. For example here is how to enable the
disableAutoSignIn() option:
// ...
return (
<div>
<h1>My App</h1>
<p>Please sign-in:</p>
<StyledFirebaseAuth uiCallback={ui => ui.disableAutoSignIn()} uiConfig={uiConfig} firebaseAuth={firebase.auth()}/>
</div>
);
If you are using the
StyledFirebaseAuth component there should not be special configuration needed to package your app since the CSS is already included within the component. if you would like to extract the CSS you should use the
FirebaseAuth component instead.
The
FirebaseAuth needs a global CSS to get proper styling. The CSS is already imported within
FirebaseAuth.
If you are using webpack you'll need to add CSS loaders:
{
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css/,
use: [ 'style-loader', 'css-loader' ]
}
]
}
}
PS: make sure your rule does not exclude
/node_modules/ as this is where the library, and therefore, the CSS is located.
If you are using
ExtractTextPlugin to extract a CSS file from the required CSS files you would typically use:
{
plugins: [new ExtractTextPlugin('./bundle.css')],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css/,
loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract(
{
fallback: 'style-loader',
use: ['css-loader']
})
}
]
}
}
PS: make sure your rule does not exclude
/node_modules/ as this is where the library, and therefore, the CSS is located.
If you are using CSS modules in your app you need to handle the CSS files in
/node_modules/ in a separate loader so that they are imported as global CSS files and not modules. Your setup could look like:
{
plugins: [new ExtractTextPlugin('./bundle.css')],
module: {
rules: [
// CSS loaders for CSS modules in your project. We exclude CSS files in ./node_modules
{
test: /\.css$/,
exclude: [/\.global\./, /node_modules/],
loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract(
{
fallback: 'style-loader',
use:[
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
importLoaders: 1,
modules: true,
autoprefixer: true,
minimize: true,
localIdentName: '[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]'
}
}
]
})
},
// CSS loaders for global CSS files which includes files in ./node_modules
{
test: /\.css/,
include: [/\.global\./, /node_modules/],
loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract(
{
fallback: 'style-loader',
use: ['css-loader']
})
}
]
}
}
To change the styling of the
FirebaseAuth or the
StyledFirebaseAuth widget you can override some of its CSS. To do this, import a CSS that will be included in your packed application. For instance create a
firebaseui-styling.global.css file and import it in your app:
import './firebaseui-styling.global.css'; // Import globally. Not with CSS modules.
Note: If you are using the With ExtractTextPlugin and CSS modules Webpack build rule above, the
.global.csssuffix will make sure the CSS file is imported globally and not ran through modules support.
If you would like to see an example of styling, have a look at the example app.
Alternatively you can include the styling in a
<style> tag in your application's markup.
FirebaseUI React cannot be rendered server-side because the underlying, wrapped library (FirebaseUI) does not work server-side.
You can still import and include this library in an app that uses SSR: there should be no errors but no elements will be rendered.
© Google, 2011. Licensed under an Apache-2 license.