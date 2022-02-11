.. image:: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/actions/workflows/build.yml/badge.svg

Infomap

Infomap is a network clustering algorithm based on the Map equation _.

For detailed documentation, see mapequation.org/infomap _.

For a list of recent changes, see CHANGELOG.md _ in the source directory.

Getting started

Infomap can be installed either from PyPI _ using pip or by compiling from source.

An experimental Javascript version for browsers is available on NPM _.

Using pip

A pre-compiled version is available for macOS users.

Installing on other operating systems requires a working gcc or clang compiler.

To install, run::

pip install infomap

To upgrade, run::

pip install --upgrade infomap

When the Python package is installed, an executable called infomap (with lowercase i) is available from any directory.

To get started, read Infomap Python API _.

Using Docker

There are currently two Docker images available on Docker Hub _.

mapequation/infomap

mapequation/infomap:notebook based on jupyter/scipy-notebook

The image mapequation/infomap can be started with

.. code-block:: bash

docker run -it --rm \ - v `pwd` :/data \ mapequation/infomap [infomap arguments]

You can also use the supplied docker-compose.yml _:

.. code-block:: bash

docker-compose run

The image mapequation/infomap:notebook can be started with

.. code-block:: bash

docker run \ - v `pwd` :/home/jovyan/work \ - p 8888 : 8888 \ mapequation/infomap:notebook \ start.sh jupyter lab

Or similarly, using docker-compose:

.. code-block:: bash

Compiling from source

Installing Infomap from source requires a working gcc or clang compiler.

To download and compile the newest version from Github _, clone the repository by running

.. code-block:: shell

git clone git@github.com:mapequation/infomap.git cd infomap make

This creates the binary Infomap , run it using::

./ Infomap [options] network_data destination

For a list of options, run::

./Infomap -- help

Read the documentation _ to learn more about the different options.

Npm package

An experimental Javascript web worker is available on NPM _.

To install it, run

.. code-block:: shell

npm install @ mapequation / infomap

Feedback

If you have any questions, suggestions or issues regarding the software, please add them to GitHub issues _.

Authors

Daniel Edler, Anton Eriksson, Martin Rosvall

For contact information, see mapequation.org/about.html _.

Terms of use

Infomap is released under a dual licence.

To give everyone maximum freedom to make use of Infomap and derivative works, we make the code open source under the GNU Affero General Public License version 3 or any later version (see LICENSE_AGPLv3.txt _).

For a non-copyleft license, please contact us.

