@mapequation/infomap

by mapequation
1.9.0

Multi-level network clustering based on the Map Equation

Readme

.. image:: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/actions/workflows/build.yml/badge.svg

Infomap

Infomap is a network clustering algorithm based on the Map equation_.

For detailed documentation, see mapequation.org/infomap_.

For a list of recent changes, see CHANGELOG.md_ in the source directory.

.. Map equation: https://www.mapequation.org/publications.html#Rosvall-Axelsson-Bergstrom-2009-Map-equation .. mapequation.org/infomap: https://www.mapequation.org/infomap .. _CHANGELOG.md: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Getting started

Infomap can be installed either from PyPI_ using pip or by compiling from source.

An experimental Javascript version for browsers is available on NPM_.

.. _PyPI: https://pypi.org/project/infomap/

Using pip

A pre-compiled version is available for macOS users.

Installing on other operating systems requires a working gcc or clang compiler.

To install, run::

pip install infomap

To upgrade, run::

pip install --upgrade infomap

When the Python package is installed, an executable called infomap (with lowercase i) is available from any directory.

To get started, read Infomap Python API_.

.. _Infomap Python API: https://mapequation.github.io/infomap/python/

Using Docker

There are currently two Docker images available on Docker Hub_.

  • mapequation/infomap
  • mapequation/infomap:notebook based on jupyter/scipy-notebook

The image mapequation/infomap can be started with

.. code-block:: bash

docker run -it --rm \
    -v `pwd`:/data \
    mapequation/infomap
    [infomap arguments]

You can also use the supplied docker-compose.yml_:

.. code-block:: bash

docker-compose run --rm infomap

The image mapequation/infomap:notebook can be started with

.. code-block:: bash

docker run \
    -v `pwd`:/home/jovyan/work \
    -p 8888:8888 \
    mapequation/infomap:notebook \
    start.sh jupyter lab

Or similarly, using docker-compose:

.. code-block:: bash

.. Docker Hub: https://hub.docker.com/r/mapequation/infomap .. docker-compose.yml: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/blob/master/docker-compose.yml

Compiling from source

Installing Infomap from source requires a working gcc or clang compiler.

To download and compile the newest version from Github_, clone the repository by running

.. code-block:: shell

git clone git@github.com:mapequation/infomap.git
cd infomap
make

This creates the binary Infomap, run it using::

./Infomap [options] network_data destination

For a list of options, run::

./Infomap --help

Read the documentation_ to learn more about the different options.

.. _Github: https://www.github.com/mapequation/infomap .. _the documentation: https://www.mapequation.org/infomap

Npm package

An experimental Javascript web worker is available on NPM_.

To install it, run

.. code-block:: shell

npm install @mapequation/infomap

.. _NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@mapequation/infomap

Feedback

If you have any questions, suggestions or issues regarding the software, please add them to GitHub issues_.

.. _Github issues: http://www.github.com/mapequation/infomap/issues

Authors

Daniel Edler, Anton Eriksson, Martin Rosvall

For contact information, see mapequation.org/about.html_.

.. _mapequation.org/about.html: https://www.mapequation.org/about.html

Terms of use

Infomap is released under a dual licence.

To give everyone maximum freedom to make use of Infomap and derivative works, we make the code open source under the GNU Affero General Public License version 3 or any later version (see LICENSE_AGPLv3.txt_).

For a non-copyleft license, please contact us.

.. _LICENSE_AGPLv3.txt: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/blob/master/LICENSE_AGPLv3.txt

