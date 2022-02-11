.. image:: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/actions/workflows/build.yml/badge.svg
Infomap is a network clustering algorithm based on the
Map equation_.
For detailed documentation, see
mapequation.org/infomap_.
For a list of recent changes, see
CHANGELOG.md_ in the source directory.
.. Map equation: https://www.mapequation.org/publications.html#Rosvall-Axelsson-Bergstrom-2009-Map-equation
..
mapequation.org/infomap: https://www.mapequation.org/infomap
.. _
CHANGELOG.md: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
Infomap can be installed either from
PyPI_ using
pip or by
compiling from source.
An experimental Javascript version for browsers is available on
NPM_.
.. _PyPI: https://pypi.org/project/infomap/
A pre-compiled version is available for macOS users.
Installing on other operating systems requires a
working
gcc or
clang compiler.
To install, run::
pip install infomap
To upgrade, run::
pip install --upgrade infomap
When the Python package is installed, an executable called
infomap (with lowercase i) is available from any directory.
To get started, read
Infomap Python API_.
.. _
Infomap Python API: https://mapequation.github.io/infomap/python/
There are currently two Docker images available on
Docker Hub_.
mapequation/infomap
mapequation/infomap:notebook based on
jupyter/scipy-notebook
The image
mapequation/infomap can be started with
.. code-block:: bash
docker run -it --rm \
-v `pwd`:/data \
mapequation/infomap
[infomap arguments]
You can also use the supplied
docker-compose.yml_:
.. code-block:: bash
docker-compose run --rm infomap
The image
mapequation/infomap:notebook can be started with
.. code-block:: bash
docker run \
-v `pwd`:/home/jovyan/work \
-p 8888:8888 \
mapequation/infomap:notebook \
start.sh jupyter lab
Or similarly, using docker-compose:
.. code-block:: bash
..
Docker Hub: https://hub.docker.com/r/mapequation/infomap
..
docker-compose.yml: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/blob/master/docker-compose.yml
Installing Infomap from source requires a working
gcc or
clang compiler.
To download and compile the newest version from
Github_, clone the repository
by running
.. code-block:: shell
git clone git@github.com:mapequation/infomap.git
cd infomap
make
This creates the binary
Infomap, run it using::
./Infomap [options] network_data destination
For a list of options, run::
./Infomap --help
Read
the documentation_ to learn more about the different options.
.. _Github: https://www.github.com/mapequation/infomap .. _the documentation: https://www.mapequation.org/infomap
An experimental Javascript web worker is available on
NPM_.
To install it, run
.. code-block:: shell
npm install @mapequation/infomap
.. _NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@mapequation/infomap
If you have any questions, suggestions or issues regarding the software,
please add them to
GitHub issues_.
.. _Github issues: http://www.github.com/mapequation/infomap/issues
Daniel Edler, Anton Eriksson, Martin Rosvall
For contact information, see
mapequation.org/about.html_.
.. _
mapequation.org/about.html: https://www.mapequation.org/about.html
Infomap is released under a dual licence.
To give everyone maximum freedom to make use of Infomap
and derivative works, we make the code open source under
the GNU Affero General Public License version 3 or any
later version (see
LICENSE_AGPLv3.txt_).
For a non-copyleft license, please contact us.
.. _LICENSE_AGPLv3.txt: https://github.com/mapequation/infomap/blob/master/LICENSE_AGPLv3.txt