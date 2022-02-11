MapD Connector

A JavaScript library for connecting to an OmniSci GPU database and running queries.

Quick Start for Users

Install with npm install @mapd/connector . Then import @mapd/connector in your JavaScript program.

Documentation

Visit our API Docs

There have been some potentially breaking changes in v6:

Prior to v6, the browser version of connector would expose all of the thrift types on window . v6 will continue to do this if you import the script using a standard html <script> tag. But, if you are using a bundler or module system (such as webpack), that is no longer the case. These types will be exported instead (so you can, for example, import { TPixel } from "@mapd/connector/dist/browser-connector" )

All of the xAsync functions return a Promise - that hasn't changed. The corresponding non-Async functions (ie, query vs queryAsync ) now also return Promises. The callback argument on these non-Async versions is optional since you can just use then or catch or the Promise. It's impossible to run any function synchronously now, however. In other words, if you call query without a callback, it's going to run asynchronously and return a Promise.

Example

Open example.html in your browser for a basic query call.

Quick Start for Developers

npm ci npm run build npm run docs

Testing

Everything in MapdCon should be unit-tested and linted. You can find these tests in /test .

The linter and all tests run on

npm test

Linting

It's our eventual goal to fully lint the files in mapd-con/src . Try to write libraries/mapd-con using the projects/dashboard-v2 Es6/7 style to make this goal easier to achieve.

Scripts

Command Description npm run build Creates /dist folder and runs webpack script npm run clean Removes node modules, dist, and docs npm run docs Creates and opens docs npm run lint Runs lint npm run test Runs linting and unit tests npm run test:unit Runs mocha unit tests

Contributing

Interested in contributing? We'd love for you to help! Check out Contributing.MD