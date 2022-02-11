A JavaScript library for connecting to an OmniSci GPU database and running queries.
Install with
npm install @mapd/connector. Then import
@mapd/connector in
your JavaScript program.
Visit our API Docs
There have been some potentially breaking changes in v6:
window. v6 will continue to do this if you import the script using
a standard html
<script> tag. But, if you are using a bundler or module
system (such as webpack), that is no longer the case. These types will be
exported instead (so you can, for example,
import { TPixel } from "@mapd/connector/dist/browser-connector")
xAsync functions return a Promise - that hasn't changed. The
corresponding non-Async functions (ie,
query vs
queryAsync) now also
return Promises. The callback argument on these non-Async versions is
optional since you can just use
then or
catch or the Promise. It's
impossible to run any function synchronously now, however. In other words, if
you call
query without a callback, it's going to run asynchronously and
return a Promise.
Open example.html in your browser for a basic query call.
npm ci
npm run build
npm run docs # opens API docs in your browser.
Everything in MapdCon should be unit-tested and linted. You can find these
tests in
/test.
The linter and all tests run on
npm test
It's our eventual goal to fully lint the files in
mapd-con/src. Try to write
libraries/mapd-con using the
projects/dashboard-v2 Es6/7 style to make this
goal easier to achieve.
|Command
|Description
npm run build
|Creates
/dist folder and runs
webpack script
npm run clean
|Removes node modules, dist, and docs
npm run docs
|Creates and opens docs
npm run lint
|Runs lint
npm run test
|Runs linting and unit tests
npm run test:unit
|Runs mocha unit tests
Interested in contributing? We'd love for you to help! Check out Contributing.MD