openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapd/connector

by omnisci
5.5.2 (see all)

A JavaScript library for connecting to a OmniSci GPU database and running queries.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

88

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MapD Connector

A JavaScript library for connecting to an OmniSci GPU database and running queries.

alt text

Quick Start for Users

Install with npm install @mapd/connector. Then import @mapd/connector in your JavaScript program.

Documentation

Visit our API Docs

There have been some potentially breaking changes in v6:

  • Prior to v6, the browser version of connector would expose all of the thrift types on window. v6 will continue to do this if you import the script using a standard html <script> tag. But, if you are using a bundler or module system (such as webpack), that is no longer the case. These types will be exported instead (so you can, for example, import { TPixel } from "@mapd/connector/dist/browser-connector")
  • All of the xAsync functions return a Promise - that hasn't changed. The corresponding non-Async functions (ie, query vs queryAsync) now also return Promises. The callback argument on these non-Async versions is optional since you can just use then or catch or the Promise. It's impossible to run any function synchronously now, however. In other words, if you call query without a callback, it's going to run asynchronously and return a Promise.

Example

Open example.html in your browser for a basic query call.

Quick Start for Developers

npm ci
npm run build
npm run docs # opens API docs in your browser.

Testing

Everything in MapdCon should be unit-tested and linted. You can find these tests in /test.

The linter and all tests run on

npm test

Linting

It's our eventual goal to fully lint the files in mapd-con/src. Try to write libraries/mapd-con using the projects/dashboard-v2 Es6/7 style to make this goal easier to achieve.

Scripts

CommandDescription
npm run buildCreates /dist folder and runs webpack script
npm run cleanRemoves node modules, dist, and docs
npm run docsCreates and opens docs
npm run lintRuns lint
npm run testRuns linting and unit tests
npm run test:unitRuns mocha unit tests

Contributing

Interested in contributing? We'd love for you to help! Check out Contributing.MD

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial