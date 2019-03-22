Request tiles from WMS servers that support EPSG:3857.
This project is a JavaScript port of https://github.com/timwaters/whoots by Tim Waters.
Given a
z/x/y tile coordinate like
19/154308/197167,
whoots-js can request imagery from an EPSG:3857 supporting WMS server like this:
https://img.nj.gov/imagerywms/Natural2015?
bbox=-8242663.382160267,4966572.349857613,-8242586.945131982,4966648.786885899
&format=image/png&service=WMS&version=1.1.1&request=GetMap&srs=EPSG:3857
&width=256&height=256&layers=Natural2015
var WhooTS = require('@mapbox/whoots-js');
// Get an image url for a given tile coordinate
var baseUrl = 'https://img.nj.gov/imagerywms/Natural2015';
var layer = 'Natural2015';
var url = WhooTS.getURL(baseUrl, layer, 154308, 197167, 19);
This project includes a sample redirecting wms proxy server in
server.js.
npm run start will start a local server on port 8080 that redirects tile requests.
Valid tile requests look like:
http://localhost:8080/tms/{z}/{x}/{y}/{layer}/{endpoint}
http://localhost:8080/tms/19/154308/197167/Natural2015/https://img.nj.gov/imagerywms/Natural2015
Complete API documentation is here: http://mapbox.github.io/whoots-js/