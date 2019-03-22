openbase logo
@mapbox/whoots-js

by mapbox
3.1.0 (see all)

Request tiles from WMS servers that support EPSG:3857

npm
GitHub
533K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

whoots-js

Request tiles from WMS servers that support EPSG:3857.

This project is a JavaScript port of https://github.com/timwaters/whoots by Tim Waters.

What is it?

Given a z/x/y tile coordinate like 19/154308/197167, whoots-js can request imagery from an EPSG:3857 supporting WMS server like this:

https://img.nj.gov/imagerywms/Natural2015?
  bbox=-8242663.382160267,4966572.349857613,-8242586.945131982,4966648.786885899
  &format=image/png&service=WMS&version=1.1.1&request=GetMap&srs=EPSG:3857
  &width=256&height=256&layers=Natural2015

Usage

var WhooTS = require('@mapbox/whoots-js');

// Get an image url for a given tile coordinate
var baseUrl = 'https://img.nj.gov/imagerywms/Natural2015';
var layer = 'Natural2015';
var url = WhooTS.getURL(baseUrl, layer, 154308, 197167, 19);

Server

This project includes a sample redirecting wms proxy server in server.js.

npm run start will start a local server on port 8080 that redirects tile requests.

Valid tile requests look like:

http://localhost:8080/tms/{z}/{x}/{y}/{layer}/{endpoint}
http://localhost:8080/tms/19/154308/197167/Natural2015/https://img.nj.gov/imagerywms/Natural2015

Documentation

Complete API documentation is here: http://mapbox.github.io/whoots-js/

