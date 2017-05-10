openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/vt2geojson

by mapbox
1.1.5 (see all)

Dump vector tiles to GeoJSON

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

143

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dump vector tiles to GeoJSON from remote URLs or local system files.

Installation

npm install -g @mapbox/vt2geojson

Usage

Node.js

var vt2geojson = require('@mapbox/vt2geojson');

// remote file
vt2geojson({
    uri: 'http://api.example.com/9/150/194.mvt',
    layer: 'layer_name'
}, function (err, result) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(result); // => GeoJSON FeatureCollection
});

// local file
vt2geojson({
    uri: './local/file/buffer.mvt',
    layer: 'layer_name',
    z: 9,
    x: 150,
    y: 194
}, function (err, result) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(result); // => GeoJSON FeatureCollection
});

CLI

Usage: vt2geojson [options] URI

Options:
  -l, --layer  include only the specified layer
  -x           tile x coordinate (normally inferred from the URI)
  -y           tile y coordinate (normally inferred from the URI)
  -z           tile z coordinate (normally inferred from the URI)
  -h, --help   Show help  [boolean]

Examples:
  vt2geojson --layer state_label https://api.mapbox.com/v4/mapbox.mapbox-streets-v6/9/150/194.vector.pbf?access_token=${MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial