Dump vector tiles to GeoJSON from remote URLs or local system files.
npm install -g @mapbox/vt2geojson
Node.js
var vt2geojson = require('@mapbox/vt2geojson');
// remote file
vt2geojson({
uri: 'http://api.example.com/9/150/194.mvt',
layer: 'layer_name'
}, function (err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(result); // => GeoJSON FeatureCollection
});
// local file
vt2geojson({
uri: './local/file/buffer.mvt',
layer: 'layer_name',
z: 9,
x: 150,
y: 194
}, function (err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(result); // => GeoJSON FeatureCollection
});
CLI
Usage: vt2geojson [options] URI
Options:
-l, --layer include only the specified layer
-x tile x coordinate (normally inferred from the URI)
-y tile y coordinate (normally inferred from the URI)
-z tile z coordinate (normally inferred from the URI)
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
vt2geojson --layer state_label https://api.mapbox.com/v4/mapbox.mapbox-streets-v6/9/150/194.vector.pbf?access_token=${MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN}