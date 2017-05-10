Dump vector tiles to GeoJSON from remote URLs or local system files.

Installation

npm install -g @ mapbox / vt2geojson

Usage

Node.js

var vt2geojson = require ( '@mapbox/vt2geojson' ); vt2geojson({ uri : 'http://api.example.com/9/150/194.mvt' , layer : 'layer_name' }, function ( err, result ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(result); }); vt2geojson({ uri : './local/file/buffer.mvt' , layer : 'layer_name' , z : 9 , x : 150 , y : 194 }, function ( err, result ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(result); });

CLI