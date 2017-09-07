Compute fuzzy local time from a location. The default accuracy is zoom level 8. See "Regenerate timezones.json" section for instructions on how to change accuracy.
Timezone data is from https://github.com/evansiroky/timezone-boundary-builder/.
npm install @mapbox/timespace
npm run test
var ts = require('@mapbox/timespace');
var timestamp = Date.now();
var point = [-122.27783203125, 37.84015683604136];
var time = ts.getFuzzyLocalTimeFromPoint(timestamp, point);
//=> (a `moment-timezone` object – see https://momentjs.com/timezone/)
var tile = [41, 98, 8]; // the tile [x, y, z] whose timezone we want to know
var timezone1 = ts.getFuzzyTimezoneFromTile(tile);
//=> 'America/Los_Angeles'
var quadkey = '02301021'; // the quadkey whose timezone we want to know
var timezone2 = ts.getFuzzyTimezoneFromQuadkey(quadkey);
//=> 'America/Los_Angeles'
./lib/timezones.json file contains the timezone name of every z8 tile that contains land.
If a tile/quadkey with zoom levels > 8 is passed into timespace functions, the timezone of its z8 parent is returned.
If a tile/quadkey with zoom levels < 8 is passed into timespace functions, the most popular timezone amongst its z8 children is returned.
To update timezone.json,
npm run regenerate
npm run test to verify the new timezones.json file is ok
To generate timezone.json for another zoom level:
