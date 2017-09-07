timespace

Compute fuzzy local time from a location. The default accuracy is zoom level 8. See "Regenerate timezones.json" section for instructions on how to change accuracy.

Timezone data is from https://github.com/evansiroky/timezone-boundary-builder/.

Install

npm install @ mapbox / timespace

Test

npm run test

Use

Functions

var ts = require ( '@mapbox/timespace' ); var timestamp = Date .now(); var point = [ -122.27783203125 , 37.84015683604136 ]; var time = ts.getFuzzyLocalTimeFromPoint(timestamp, point); var tile = [ 41 , 98 , 8 ]; var timezone1 = ts.getFuzzyTimezoneFromTile(tile); var quadkey = '02301021' ; var timezone2 = ts.getFuzzyTimezoneFromQuadkey(quadkey);

./lib/timezones.json file contains the timezone name of every z8 tile that contains land.

If a tile/quadkey with zoom levels > 8 is passed into timespace functions, the timezone of its z8 parent is returned.

If a tile/quadkey with zoom levels < 8 is passed into timespace functions, the most popular timezone amongst its z8 children is returned.

Regenerate timezones.json

To update timezone.json,

find the link address of the latest timezones.shapefile.zip release from https://github.com/evansiroky/timezone-boundary-builder/releases, replace the link address in this line with the the link from step 1 run npm run regenerate run npm run test to verify the new timezones.json file is ok

To generate timezone.json for another zoom level: