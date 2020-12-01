openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/tilelive-bridge

by mapbox
3.2.1 (see all)

Implements the tilelive API for generating mapnik vector tiles from traditional mapnik datasources.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tilelive-bridge

Implements the tilelive API for generating mapnik vector tiles from traditional mapnik datasources.

Build Status

new Bridge(options, callback)

  • xml: a Mapnik XML string that will be used to generate vector tiles.
  • base: Optional, basepath for Mapnik map. Defaults to __dirname.

Installation

npm install @mapbox/tilelive-bridge

Though tilelive is not a dependency of tilelive-bridge you will want to install it to actually make use of tilelive-bridge through a reasonable API.

Usage

var tilelive = require('tilelive');
require('@mapbox/tilelive-bridge').registerProtocols(tilelive);

tilelive.load('bridge:///path/to/file.xml', function(err, source) {
    if (err) throw err;

    // Interface is in XYZ/Google coordinates.
    // Use `y = (1 << z) - 1 - y` to flip TMS coordinates.
    source.getTile(0, 0, 0, function(err, tile, headers) {
        // `err` is an error object when generation failed, otherwise null.
        // `tile` contains the compressed image file as a Buffer
        // `headers` is a hash with HTTP headers for the image.
    });

    // The `.getGrid` is implemented accordingly.
});

Limiting tile sizes

You can set a limit to the size of vector tiles created (in bytes) by setting the BRIDGE_MAX_VTILE_BYTES_COMPRESSED=n environment variable. If a tile is generated and larger than the threshold, the process will return Tile >= max allowed size as an error.

If you'd like to get statistics about tiles above a certain byte size (before limiting with the above), you can provide the BRIDGE_LOG_MAX_VTILE_BYTES_COMPRESSED=n environment variable in your tilelive-driven application and this will generate a stats object on you file system named tilelive-bridge-stats.json which includes the average tile size, the maximum tile size, and the number of tiles greater than the threshold set with the environment variable.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial