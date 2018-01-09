Generate the minimum number of tiles to cover a GeoJSON Geometry.

Install

npm install @mapbox/tile-cover

Usage

var cover = require ( '@mapbox/tile-cover' ); var poly = JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync( './poly.geojson' )); var limits = { min_zoom : 4 , max_zoom : 9 }; cover.geojson(poly.geom, limits); cover.tiles(poly.geom, limits); cover.indexes(poly.geom, limits);

API

Given a geometry, create cells and return them in a format easily readable by any software that reads GeoJSON.

geom ( Object ): GeoJSON geometry

( ): GeoJSON geometry limits ( Object ): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.

Returns Object , FeatureCollection of cells formatted as GeoJSON Features

Given a geometry, create cells and return them in their raw form, as an array of cell identifiers.

geom ( Object ): GeoJSON geometry

( ): GeoJSON geometry limits ( Object ): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.

Returns Array.<Array.<number>> , An array of tiles given as [x, y, z] arrays

Given a geometry, create cells and return them as quadkey indexes.

geom ( Object ): GeoJSON geometry

( ): GeoJSON geometry limits ( Object ): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.

Returns Array.<String> , An array of tiles given as quadkeys.

Tests

npm test

Benchmarks

node bench.js

Examples