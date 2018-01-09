openbase logo
@mapbox/tile-cover

by mapbox
3.0.2 (see all)

Generate the minimum number of tiles to cover a geojson geometry

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

tile-cover

Build Status

Generate the minimum number of tiles to cover a GeoJSON Geometry.

Install

npm install @mapbox/tile-cover

Usage

var cover = require('@mapbox/tile-cover');
var poly = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./poly.geojson'));
var limits = {
    min_zoom: 4,
    max_zoom: 9
};

cover.geojson(poly.geom, limits);
cover.tiles(poly.geom, limits);
cover.indexes(poly.geom, limits);

API

geojson(geom, limits)

Given a geometry, create cells and return them in a format easily readable by any software that reads GeoJSON.

  • geom (Object): GeoJSON geometry
  • limits (Object): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.

Returns Object, FeatureCollection of cells formatted as GeoJSON Features

tiles(geom, limits)

Given a geometry, create cells and return them in their raw form, as an array of cell identifiers.

  • geom (Object): GeoJSON geometry
  • limits (Object): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.

Returns Array.<Array.<number>>, An array of tiles given as [x, y, z] arrays

indexes(geom, limits)

Given a geometry, create cells and return them as quadkey indexes.

  • geom (Object): GeoJSON geometry
  • limits (Object): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.

Returns Array.<String>, An array of tiles given as quadkeys.

Tests

npm test

Benchmarks

node bench.js

Examples

Polygons:

img

Lines:

img

Points:

img

