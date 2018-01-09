Generate the minimum number of tiles to cover a GeoJSON Geometry.
npm install @mapbox/tile-cover
var cover = require('@mapbox/tile-cover');
var poly = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./poly.geojson'));
var limits = {
min_zoom: 4,
max_zoom: 9
};
cover.geojson(poly.geom, limits);
cover.tiles(poly.geom, limits);
cover.indexes(poly.geom, limits);
Given a geometry, create cells and return them in a format easily readable by any software that reads GeoJSON.
geom (
Object): GeoJSON geometry
limits (
Object): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.
Returns
Object, FeatureCollection of cells formatted as GeoJSON Features
Given a geometry, create cells and return them in their raw form, as an array of cell identifiers.
geom (
Object): GeoJSON geometry
limits (
Object): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.
Returns
Array.<Array.<number>>, An array of tiles given as [x, y, z] arrays
Given a geometry, create cells and return them as quadkey indexes.
geom (
Object): GeoJSON geometry
limits (
Object): an object with min_zoom and max_zoom properties specifying the minimum and maximum level to be tiled.
Returns
Array.<String>, An array of tiles given as quadkeys.
npm test
node bench.js