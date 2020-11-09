Transform SVGs into JSX or React component modules.

This monorepo includes the following packages:

@mapbox/svg-react-transformer includes the core, low-level transform functions to convert an SVG into JSX or React component modules. These functions take one string and output another string. They can be used by higher-level modules that target specific contexts, like the following ...

includes the core, low-level transform functions to convert an SVG into JSX or React component modules. These functions take one string and output another string. They can be used by higher-level modules that target specific contexts, like the following ... @mapbox/svg-react-transformer-writer is a CLI and Node API for running SVG files through svg-react-transformer and writing the React component modules to new files. Takes an SVG file, outputs a JS file.

is a CLI and Node API for running SVG files through svg-react-transformer and writing the React component modules to new files. Takes an SVG file, outputs a JS file. @mapbox/svg-react-transformer-loader is a Webpack loader that transforms SVG files into React component modules. Allows you to import SVG files within Webpack-compiled JS and get a React component.

For example, given an SVG like this:

< svg viewBox = "0 0 18 18" > < path d = "M7,4l1.6,4H5.5c0,0-1.4-2-2.5-2H2.2L3,8l1,3h4.6L7,15h2l3.2-4H14c1,0,2-0.7,2-1.5S15,8,14,8h-1.8L9,4H7z" /> </ svg >

You can get a React component module like this:

const React = require ( "react" ); class SvgComponent extends React . PureComponent { render() { return ( < svg viewBox = "0 0 18 18" { ...this.props }> < path d = "M7 4l1.6 4H5.5S4.1 6 3 6h-.8L3 8l1 3h4.6L7 15h2l3.2-4H14c1 0 2-.7 2-1.5S15 8 14 8h-1.8L9 4H7z" /> </ svg > ); } } module.exports = SvgComponent;

Or a fancier React component module like this:

; const React = require ( "react" ); class SvgComponent extends React . PureComponent { render() { const containerStyle = this .props.containerStyle || {}; if (!containerStyle.position || containerStyle.position === "static" ) { containerStyle.position = "relative" ; } containerStyle.paddingBottom = "100%" ; const svgStyle = this .props.svgStyle || {}; svgStyle.position = "absolute" ; svgStyle.overflow = "hidden" ; svgStyle.top = 0 ; svgStyle.left = 0 ; svgStyle.width = "100%" ; const text = ! this .props.alt ? null : ( < div style = {{ position: " absolute ", left: -9999 }}> {this.props.alt} </ div > ); return ( < div style = {containerStyle} className = {this.props.containerClassName} > < svg aria-hidden = {true} focusable = "false" style = {svgStyle} className = {this.props.svgClassName} viewBox = "0 0 18 18" > < path d = "M7 4l1.6 4H5.5S4.1 6 3 6h-.8L3 8l1 3h4.6L7 15h2l3.2-4H14c1 0 2-.7 2-1.5S15 8 14 8h-1.8L9 4H7z" /> </ svg > {text} </ div > ); } } module.exports = SvgComponent;

Development

npm install to get all the dependencies and linking hooked up. lerna bootstrap runs in a postinstall script. (If you are experiencing errors, in linting or at runtime, about missing or fouled-up dependencies, you probably need to rerun installation & bootstrapping.)

Jest is installed at the top level, so you can test all repos by with npx jest or npm test .