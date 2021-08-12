A stylelint processor that allows you to lint CSS within arbitrary tags.

The module uses a regular expression to identify code within the specified tags, then passes the code on to stylelint.

By default, it looks for code within <style> tags (see default options below). But you can change the regular expression to find code within other tags, like {% highlight css %}...{% endhighlight %} for Jekyll templates, or /* start css */.../* end css */ within a JS file, or who knows what else.

Install

npm install @ mapbox / stylelint - processor - arbitrary - tags

Options

startTag

Type: string that's RegExp-ready

Default:

'[^` \ ' "]<style[ \ \ s \ \ S]*?>'

endTag

Type: string that's RegExp-ready

Default:

'</\\s*?style>'

body

Type: string that's RegExp-ready

Default:

'[ \ \ s \ \ S]*?'

fileFilterRegex

Type: array<RegExp|string> that's an array of regular expressions or strings that describe files that you want to be processed with this module. Matches will be processed; files that do not match will not be.

Given the following value, only .html files will be processed:

fileFilterRegex: [ /\.html$/ ]

You can also use regular expression strings instead of regular expression literals. This is necessary if you are using yaml-based configuration and can't use regular expression literals. Yaml variant of example above:

- fileFilterRegex: - '\.html$'

This is useful when you want to create different settings for HTML and markdown, for instance.

When empty ( [] ), every file will pass through the filter and be processed by this module.

Default:

[]

Caveats