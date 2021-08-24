openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/spritezero

by mapbox
8.0.0 (see all)

small opinionated sprites

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

326

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status

spritezero

Small opinionated sprites.

Why is this different than sprite generation libraries like spritesmith? spritezero was initially created to power a sprite API, and thus is geared towards performance, as well as an ability to work with image data in buffers rather than on disk. Also, since version 2.0, spritezero generates sprites based on SVG graphics alone, therefore making it possible to support @2x and higher-dpi sprites from the same source.

Usage

var spritezero = require('@mapbox/spritezero');
var fs = require('fs');
var glob = require('glob');
var path = require('path');

[1, 2, 4].forEach(function(pxRatio) {
    var svgs = glob.sync(path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, 'input/*.svg')))
        .map(function(f) {
            return {
                svg: fs.readFileSync(f),
                id: path.basename(f).replace('.svg', '')
            };
        });
    var pngPath = path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, 'output/sprite@' + pxRatio + '.png'));
    var jsonPath = path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, 'output/sprite@' + pxRatio + '.json'));

    // Pass `true` in the layout parameter to generate a data layout
    // suitable for exporting to a JSON sprite manifest file.
    spritezero.generateLayout({ imgs: svgs, pixelRatio: pxRatio, format: true }, function(err, dataLayout) {
        if (err) return;
        fs.writeFileSync(jsonPath, JSON.stringify(dataLayout));
    });

    // Pass `false` in the layout parameter to generate an image layout
    // suitable for exporting to a PNG sprite image file.
    spritezero.generateLayout({ imgs: svgs, pixelRatio: pxRatio, format: false }, function(err, imageLayout) {
        spritezero.generateImage(imageLayout, function(err, image) {
            if (err) return;
            fs.writeFileSync(pngPath, image);
        });
    });

});

Documentation

Complete API documentation is here: http://mapbox.github.io/spritezero/

Installation

Requires nodejs v10.0.0 or greater.

$ npm install @mapbox/spritezero

Executable

spritezero-cli is an executable for bundling and creating your own sprites from a folder of svg's:

$ npm install -g @mapbox/spritezero-cli
$ spritezero --help

Usage:
spritezero [output filename] [input directory]
  --retina      shorthand for --ratio=2
  --ratio=[n]   pixel ratio

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial