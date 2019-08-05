openbase logo
@mapbox/sexagesimal

by mapbox
1.2.0 (see all)

parse sexagesimal coordinates

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sexagesimal

sexagesimal

Convert between sexagesimal coordinates and decimal coordinates.

Usage

with npm (and/or) browserify

npm install @mapbox/sexagesimal

otherwise

curl https://raw.github.com/mapbox/sexagesimal/master/sexagesimal.js

Examples

var sexagesimal = require('sexagesimal');

// Converting a single DMS coordinate:

sexagesimal('40° 42′ 45.72″ N');  // direction after
// 40.712700000000005
sexagesimal('N40° 42′ 45.72″');   // direction before
// 40.712700000000005
sexagesimal('N40°42′45.72″');     // flexible whitespace
// 40.712700000000005

// Converting a coordinate pair from DMS to lat/lng:

sexagesimal.pair('40° 42′ 45.72″ N, 74° 0′ 21.24″ W');   // direction after
// [ 40.712700000000005, -74.0059 ]
sexagesimal.pair('N 40° 42′ 45.72″, W 74° 0′ 21.24″');   // direction before
// [ 40.712700000000005, -74.0059 ]

// Converting a lat/lon coordinate to DMS:

sexagesimal.coordToDMS(40.71270000000000, 'lat');
// { whole: 40, minutes: 42, seconds: 45, dir: 'N' }
sexagesimal.coordToDMS(-74.0059, 'lon');
// { whole: 74, minutes: 0, seconds: 21, dir: 'W' }

API

sexagesimal(str, dims) // returns a number or null

dims is by default NSEW but can be other ordinal directions expressed as a string of characters.

sexagesimal.pair(str, dims) // returns [lat, lon] or null

dims is by default NSEW but can be other ordinal directions expressed as a string of characters.

sexagesimal.format(float, dimension) // returns a formatted string

Format a single sexagesimal number. dimension must be a string, either "lat" or "lon".

sexagesimal.formatPair({ lat: float, lon: float }) // returns a formatted string

Format a sexagesimal coordinate.

