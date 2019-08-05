sexagesimal

Convert between sexagesimal coordinates and decimal coordinates.

Usage

with npm (and/or) browserify

npm install @ mapbox / sexagesimal

otherwise

curl https://raw.github.com/mapbox/sexagesimal/master/sexagesimal.js

Examples

var sexagesimal = require ( 'sexagesimal' ); sexagesimal( '40° 42′ 45.72″ N' ); sexagesimal( 'N40° 42′ 45.72″' ); sexagesimal( 'N40°42′45.72″' ); sexagesimal.pair( '40° 42′ 45.72″ N, 74° 0′ 21.24″ W' ); sexagesimal.pair( 'N 40° 42′ 45.72″, W 74° 0′ 21.24″' ); sexagesimal.coordToDMS( 40.71270000000000 , 'lat' ); sexagesimal.coordToDMS( -74.0059 , 'lon' );

API

sexagesimal(str, dims)

dims is by default NSEW but can be other ordinal directions expressed as a string of characters.

sexagesimal.pair(str, dims)

dims is by default NSEW but can be other ordinal directions expressed as a string of characters.

sexagesimal.format(float, dimension)

Format a single sexagesimal number. dimension must be a string, either "lat" or "lon" .

sexagesimal.formatPair({ lat : float, lon : float })

Format a sexagesimal coordinate.