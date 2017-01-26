openbase logo
@mapbox/sanitize-caja

by mapbox
0.1.4 (see all)

sanitize html

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

sanitize-caja

Sanitize HTML content using the Google Caja JsHtmlSanitizer and a set of basic assumptions, and a wrapper to make it all work in nodejs without global variable leaks and so on.

This is a slightly 'loosened' version of Caja's restrictions, to allow for things like images, links, and a few HTML5 elements.

api

sanitize(html: string) -> sanitized string

Sanitize a string of HTML content, returning a sanitized string.

install

npm install @mapbox/sanitize-caja

example

var sanitize = require('@mapbox/sanitize-caja');

document.write(sanitize(evilUserInput));

see also

