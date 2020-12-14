🌇 As of January 2020, this module is deprecated. It is provided as-is, with no warranty. We are not accepting new bugfixes or feature requests at this time.
From bucket/key to URL and the other way around
In javascript:
var s3urls = require('@mapbox/s3urls');
var assert = require('assert');
var url = s3urls.toUrl('my-bucket', 'some/key');
assert.deepEqual(url, {
's3': 's3://my-bucket/some/key',
'bucket-in-path': 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/my-bucket/some/key',
'bucket-in-host': 'https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/some/key'
});
var url = 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/my-bucket/some/key';
if (s3urls.valid(url)) {
var result = s3urls.fromUrl(url);
assert.deepEqual(result, {
Bucket: 'my-bucket',
Key: 'some/key'
});
}
In a shell:
$ npm install -g @mapbox/s3urls
# Get URLs for a bucket/key
$ s3urls to-url my-bucket some/file/key
s3://my-bucket/some/file/key
https://s3.amazonaws.com/my-bucket/some/file/key
https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/some/file/key
# Get one type of URL for a bucket/key
$ s3urls to-url my-bucket some/file/key --type bucket-in-host
https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/some/file/key
# Convert a URL from one type to another (defaults to bucket-in-host type)
$ s3urls convert s3://my-bucket/some/file/key
https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/some/file/key
$ s3urls convert https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/some/file/key --type s3
s3://my-bucket/some/file/key
# Get a signed URL for a private object (default 600s expiration)
$ s3urls signed my-bucket some/file/key
https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/some/file/key?...
$ s3urls signed s3://my-bucket/some/file/key --expire 1200
https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/some/file/key?...