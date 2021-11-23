npm install @mapbox/react-colorpickr
You'll also want to include a copy of colorpickr.css in your code.
<link href='react-colorpickr.css' rel='stylesheet' />
import React from 'react'
import ColorPicker from '@mapbox/react-colorpickr'
function Example() {
return (
<ColorPicker onChange={console.log} />
)
}
(color) => void
Value should be a function and is called whenever a color is updated from the colorpicker. Returns a color object.
Object<[key: string]: string>
By default, react-colorpickr depends on Assembly and the CSS located in
dist/colorpickr.css. You can however, override it thanks to react-themeable which react-colorpickr uses internally. See the properties used and the class name values in
theme.js.
string
Accepts any valid css color. If this isn't provided, a default color is used.
'hsl' | 'rgb'
Initializes which color mode tab is active. Defaults to
hsl.
'h' | 's' | 'l' | 'r' | 'g' | 'b'
Initializes which color channel is active. Defaults to
h.
boolean
When
true, a reset button is added that when pressed, reverts to the initialized color. Defaults to
true.
boolean
When
true, a alpha range slider and input is provided. Defatuls to
true.
(ColorPickr) => void
To use internal methods from react-colorpickr,
mounted provides access to the components instance. This is helpful for calling methods like
overrideValue that can manually set a new color.
const [instance, setInstance] = useState(null);
const override = () => {
instance.overrideValue('red');
};
render() {
<>
<ColorPickr mounted={picker => setInstance(picker)} onChange={console.log} />
<button onClick={override}>Override</button>
</>
}
readOnly
If
true the colorpicker will render in a readonly state with values clearly shown and selectable, but not editable. Defaults to
false.
npm install & npm start
Then open http://localhost:9966 in browser.