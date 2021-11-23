openbase logo
@mapbox/react-colorpickr

by mapbox
9.0.3 (see all)

A themeable colorpicker with HSL and RGB support for React

Readme

A colorpicker for React

npm version Build Status

Demo

Install

npm install @mapbox/react-colorpickr

You'll also want to include a copy of colorpickr.css in your code.

<link href='react-colorpickr.css' rel='stylesheet' />

Usage

import React from 'react'
import ColorPicker from '@mapbox/react-colorpickr'

function Example() {
  return (
    <ColorPicker onChange={console.log} />
  )
}

Required properties

onChange (color) => void

Value should be a function and is called whenever a color is updated from the colorpicker. Returns a color object.

Optional properties

theme Object<[key: string]: string>

By default, react-colorpickr depends on Assembly and the CSS located in dist/colorpickr.css. You can however, override it thanks to react-themeable which react-colorpickr uses internally. See the properties used and the class name values in theme.js.

initialValue string

Accepts any valid css color. If this isn't provided, a default color is used.

mode 'hsl' | 'rgb'

Initializes which color mode tab is active. Defaults to hsl.

channel 'h' | 's' | 'l' | 'r' | 'g' | 'b'

Initializes which color channel is active. Defaults to h.

reset boolean

When true, a reset button is added that when pressed, reverts to the initialized color. Defaults to true.

alpha boolean

When true, a alpha range slider and input is provided. Defatuls to true.

mounted (ColorPickr) => void

To use internal methods from react-colorpickr, mounted provides access to the components instance. This is helpful for calling methods like overrideValue that can manually set a new color.

const [instance, setInstance] = useState(null);

const override = () => {
  instance.overrideValue('red');
};

render() {
  <>
    <ColorPickr mounted={picker => setInstance(picker)} onChange={console.log} />
    <button onClick={override}>Override</button>
  </>
}

readOnly

If true the colorpicker will render in a readonly state with values clearly shown and selectable, but not editable. Defaults to false.

Developing

npm install & npm start

Then open http://localhost:9966 in browser.

