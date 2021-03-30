openbase logo
@mapbox/react-click-to-select

by mapbox
2.2.1 (see all)

react component that enables click-to-select interaction

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-click-to-select

A React component that selects the text / elements contained within when they're clicked.

npm npm license

install

npm install --save @mapbox/react-click-to-select

use

<ClickToSelect>
  this text will be selected when clicked
</ClickToSelect>

By default ClickToSelect contains the children within a span element, but you can use a div instead:

<ClickToSelect containerElement="div">
  <p>
    this text will be selected when clicked
  </p>
</ClickToSelect>

You can pass a function that will be called when text is selected. This is useful for doing things like showing a tooltip with a prompt to copy.

<ClickToSelect onSelect={myFunc}>
  <p>
    this text will be selected when clicked
  </p>
</ClickToSelect>

This avoids React warnings:

validateDOMNesting(...): <div> cannot appear as a descendant of <p>.

