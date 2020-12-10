A simple google-esque polyline
implementation in Javascript. Compatible with nodejs (
npm install @mapbox/polyline and the browser (copy
src/polyline.js)).
Encodes from / decodes into
[lat, lng] coordinate pairs. Use
fromGeoJSON() to encode from GeoJSON objects, or
toGeoJSON to
decode to a GeoJSON LineString.
npm install @mapbox/polyline
Note that the old package
polyline has been deprecated in favor of
@mapbox/polyline (the old package remain but won't receive updates).
var polyline = require('@mapbox/polyline');
// returns an array of lat, lon pairs
polyline.decode('_p~iF~ps|U_ulLnnqC_mqNvxq`@');
// returns an array of lat, lon pairs from polyline6 by passing a precision parameter
polyline.decode('cxl_cBqwvnS|Dy@ogFyxmAf`IsnA|CjFzCsHluD_k@hi@ljL', 6);
// returns a GeoJSON LineString feature
polyline.toGeoJSON('_p~iF~ps|U_ulLnnqC_mqNvxq`@');
// returns a string-encoded polyline (from coordinate ordered lat,lng)
polyline.encode([[38.5, -120.2], [40.7, -120.95], [43.252, -126.453]]);
// returns a string-encoded polyline from a GeoJSON LineString
polyline.fromGeoJSON({ "type": "Feature",
"geometry": {
"type": "LineString",
"coordinates": [[-120.2, 38.5], [-120.95, 40.7], [-126.453, 43.252]]
},
"properties": {}
});
Install globally or run
./node_modules/.bin/polyline.
Send input via stdin and use
--decode,
--encode,
--toGeoJSON, or
--fromGeoJSON flags. If omitted will default to
--decode.
Example :
cat file.json | ./bin/polyline.bin.js --fromGeoJSON > result.txt