a point geometry with transforms

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install @mapbox/point-geometry

API

Point

A standalone point geometry with useful accessor, comparison, and modification methods.

Parameters

x Number the x-coordinate. this could be longitude or screen pixels, or any other sort of unit.

Examples

var point = new Point( -77 , 38 );

clone

Clone this point, returning a new point that can be modified without affecting the old one.

Returns Point the clone

add

Add this point's x & y coordinates to another point, yielding a new point.

Parameters

p Point the other point

Returns Point output point

sub

Subtract this point's x & y coordinates to from point, yielding a new point.

Parameters

p Point the other point

Returns Point output point

multByPoint

Multiply this point's x & y coordinates by point, yielding a new point.

Parameters

p Point the other point

Returns Point output point

divByPoint

Divide this point's x & y coordinates by point, yielding a new point.

Parameters

p Point the other point

Returns Point output point

mult

Multiply this point's x & y coordinates by a factor, yielding a new point.

Parameters

k Point factor

Returns Point output point

div

Divide this point's x & y coordinates by a factor, yielding a new point.

Parameters

k Point factor

Returns Point output point

rotate

Rotate this point around the 0, 0 origin by an angle a, given in radians

Parameters

a Number angle to rotate around, in radians

Returns Point output point

rotateAround

Rotate this point around p point by an angle a, given in radians

Parameters

a Number angle to rotate around, in radians

Returns Point output point

matMult

Multiply this point by a 4x1 transformation matrix

Parameters

m Array<Number> transformation matrix

Returns Point output point

unit

Calculate this point but as a unit vector from 0, 0, meaning that the distance from the resulting point to the 0, 0 coordinate will be equal to 1 and the angle from the resulting point to the 0, 0 coordinate will be the same as before.

Returns Point unit vector point

perp

Compute a perpendicular point, where the new y coordinate is the old x coordinate and the new x coordinate is the old y coordinate multiplied by -1

Returns Point perpendicular point

round

Return a version of this point with the x & y coordinates rounded to integers.

Returns Point rounded point

mag

Return the magnitude of this point: this is the Euclidean distance from the 0, 0 coordinate to this point's x and y coordinates.

Returns Number magnitude

equals

Judge whether this point is equal to another point, returning true or false.

Parameters

other Point the other point

Returns boolean whether the points are equal

dist

Calculate the distance from this point to another point

Parameters

p Point the other point

Returns Number distance

distSqr

Calculate the distance from this point to another point, without the square root step. Useful if you're comparing relative distances.

Parameters

p Point the other point

Returns Number distance

angle

Get the angle from the 0, 0 coordinate to this point, in radians coordinates.

Returns Number angle

angleTo

Get the angle from this point to another point, in radians

Parameters

b Point the other point

Returns Number angle

angleWith

Get the angle between this point and another point, in radians

Parameters

b Point the other point

Returns Number angle

convert

Construct a point from an array if necessary, otherwise if the input is already a Point, or an unknown type, return it unchanged

Parameters

a (Array[number](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Number) | Point) any kind of input value

Examples

var point = Point.convert([ 0 , 1 ]); var point = new Point( 0 , 1 );

Returns Point constructed point, or passed-through value.