A library that provides sinon-style stubs for aws-sdk-js service methods for use in testing.
AWS.Request object methods
Your application,
app.js:
var AWS = require('aws-sdk');
module.exports = function(callback) {
// It is important that aws-sdk clients be defined in a function, and not
// as module-level variables.
var s3 = new AWS.S3({ region: 'eu-west-1' });
s3.getObject({ Bucket: 'bucket', Key: 'key' }, function(err, data) {
if (err) return callback(err);
callback(null, data.Body.toString());
});
}
Your test script:
var test = require('tape');
var app = require('./app');
var AWS = require('@mapbox/mock-aws-sdk-js');
test('gets S3 object', function(assert) {
var data = { Body: new Buffer('hello world') };
var expected = { Bucket: 'bucket', Key: 'key' };
AWS.stub('S3', 'getObject', function(params, callback) {
assert.deepEqual(params, expected, 'called s3.getObject with expected params');
callback(null, data);
});
app.useCallback(function(err, data) {
assert.ifError(err, 'success');
assert.equal(data, 'hello world');
assert.equal(getObject.callCount, 1, 'called s3.getObject once');
assert.equal(AWS.S3.callCount, 1, 'one s3 client created');
assert.ok(AWS.S3.calledWithExactly({ region: 'eu-west-1' }), 's3 client created for the correct region');
AWS.S3.restore();
assert.end();
});
});
Read all about how to use sinon stubs here.
test/test-app.js represents a module that makes the same basic S3.getObject request in several different ways.
test/index.test.js then contains a number of examples for how you might choose to write tests for the module.