A library that provides sinon-style stubs for aws-sdk-js service methods for use in testing.

Goals

allow tests to make assertions about both service client configuration (e.g. region) and method arguments

enable tests for application logic with varied usage of AWS.Request object methods

Basic usage

Your application, app.js :

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); module .exports = function ( callback ) { var s3 = new AWS.S3({ region : 'eu-west-1' }); s3.getObject({ Bucket : 'bucket' , Key : 'key' }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) return callback(err); callback( null , data.Body.toString()); }); }

Your test script:

var test = require ( 'tape' ); var app = require ( './app' ); var AWS = require ( '@mapbox/mock-aws-sdk-js' ); test( 'gets S3 object' , function ( assert ) { var data = { Body : new Buffer( 'hello world' ) }; var expected = { Bucket : 'bucket' , Key : 'key' }; AWS.stub( 'S3' , 'getObject' , function ( params, callback ) { assert.deepEqual(params, expected, 'called s3.getObject with expected params' ); callback( null , data); }); app.useCallback( function ( err, data ) { assert.ifError(err, 'success' ); assert.equal(data, 'hello world' ); assert.equal(getObject.callCount, 1 , 'called s3.getObject once' ); assert.equal(AWS.S3.callCount, 1 , 'one s3 client created' ); assert.ok(AWS.S3.calledWithExactly({ region : 'eu-west-1' }), 's3 client created for the correct region' ); AWS.S3.restore(); assert.end(); }); });

Read all about how to use sinon stubs here.

More examples