openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/mock-aws-sdk-js

by mapbox
1.0.0 (see all)

Create stubbed aws-sdk-js clients for testing purposes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@mapbox/mock-aws-sdk-js

Build Status

A library that provides sinon-style stubs for aws-sdk-js service methods for use in testing.

Goals

  • allow tests to make assertions about both service client configuration (e.g. region) and method arguments
  • enable tests for application logic with varied usage of AWS.Request object methods

Basic usage

Your application, app.js:

var AWS = require('aws-sdk');

module.exports = function(callback) {
  // It is important that aws-sdk clients be defined in a function, and not
  // as module-level variables.
  var s3 = new AWS.S3({ region: 'eu-west-1' });
  s3.getObject({ Bucket: 'bucket', Key: 'key' }, function(err, data) {
    if (err) return callback(err);
    callback(null, data.Body.toString());
  });
}

Your test script:

var test = require('tape');
var app = require('./app');
var AWS = require('@mapbox/mock-aws-sdk-js');

test('gets S3 object', function(assert) {
  var data = { Body: new Buffer('hello world') };
  var expected = { Bucket: 'bucket', Key: 'key' };

  AWS.stub('S3', 'getObject', function(params, callback) {
    assert.deepEqual(params, expected, 'called s3.getObject with expected params');
    callback(null, data);
  });

  app.useCallback(function(err, data) {
    assert.ifError(err, 'success');
    assert.equal(data, 'hello world');

    assert.equal(getObject.callCount, 1, 'called s3.getObject once');
    assert.equal(AWS.S3.callCount, 1, 'one s3 client created');
    assert.ok(AWS.S3.calledWithExactly({ region: 'eu-west-1' }), 's3 client created for the correct region');

    AWS.S3.restore();
    assert.end();
  });
});

Read all about how to use sinon stubs here.

More examples

test/test-app.js represents a module that makes the same basic S3.getObject request in several different ways. test/index.test.js then contains a number of examples for how you might choose to write tests for the module.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial