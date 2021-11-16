Add a traffic toggle control to Mapbox GL JS.
mapbox-gl-traffic is a Mapbox GL JS plugin that you can easily add on top of your map. Check
index.html for a complete example.
Make sure to include the CSS and JS files.
When using NPM
Check how to use Mapbox GL JS in a module bundler.
npm install --save mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-traffic
const mapboxgl = require('mapbox-gl')
const MapboxTraffic = require('@mapbox/mapbox-gl-traffic');
const map = new mapboxgl.Map({
container: 'map',
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/traffic-night-v2',
center: [-77.0259, 38.9010],
zoom: 9
});
map.on('load', () => {
map.addControl(new MapboxTraffic());
});
Create a new Mapbox GL JS plugin that allows you to hide and show traffic layers in your map and an optional toggle button.
options object Options to configure the plugin.
options.showTraffic boolean Show or hide traffic overlay by default. (optional, default
false)
options.showTrafficButton boolean Show a toggle button to turn traffic on and off. (optional, default
true)
options.trafficSource RegExp The traffic source regex used to determine whether a layer displays traffic or not. (optional, default
/mapbox-traffic-v\d/)
Toggle visibility of traffic layer.
Run the linter and watch for changes to rebuild with browserify.
npm install
npm run test
npm run watch
Create a minified standalone build.
npm install
npm run build