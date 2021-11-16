Mapbox GL Traffic

Add a traffic toggle control to Mapbox GL JS.

🌐 Check the demo

Usage

mapbox-gl-traffic is a Mapbox GL JS plugin that you can easily add on top of your map. Check index.html for a complete example.

Make sure to include the CSS and JS files.

When using NPM

Check how to use Mapbox GL JS in a module bundler.

npm install --save mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-traffic

const mapboxgl = require ( 'mapbox-gl' ) const MapboxTraffic = require ( '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-traffic' ); const map = new mapboxgl.Map({ container : 'map' , style : 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/traffic-night-v2' , center : [ -77.0259 , 38.9010 ], zoom : 9 }); map.on( 'load' , () => { map.addControl( new MapboxTraffic()); });

Examples

API

Table of Contents

MapboxTraffic

Create a new Mapbox GL JS plugin that allows you to hide and show traffic layers in your map and an optional toggle button.

Parameters

options object Options to configure the plugin. options.showTraffic boolean Show or hide traffic overlay by default. (optional, default false ) options.showTrafficButton boolean Show a toggle button to turn traffic on and off. (optional, default true ) options.trafficSource RegExp The traffic source regex used to determine whether a layer displays traffic or not. (optional, default /mapbox-traffic-v\d/ )

Options to configure the plugin.

toggleTraffic

Toggle visibility of traffic layer.

Develop

Run the linter and watch for changes to rebuild with browserify.

npm install npm run test npm run watch

Create a minified standalone build.