Sync movement between two or more Mapbox GL JS maps.
npm install @mapbox/mapbox-gl-sync-move
This module exports a function that receives as arguments two or more Mapbox GL JS maps whose movements you'd like to sync.
var mapboxgl = require('mapbox-gl');
var syncMaps = require('mapbox-gl-sync-move');
var mapA = new mapboxgl.Map(..);
var mapB = new mapboxgl.Map(..);
syncMaps(mapA, mapB);
There are unit tests with mocked maps, and there's a page for manual testing.
Run the unit tests with
npm test.
To manually test, ensure you have a
MapboxAccessToken environment variable set. Then start the server with
npm run start.