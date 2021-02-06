Sync movement between two or more Mapbox GL JS maps.

Install

npm install @ mapbox / mapbox - gl - sync - move

Usage

This module exports a function that receives as arguments two or more Mapbox GL JS maps whose movements you'd like to sync.

var mapboxgl = require ( 'mapbox-gl' ); var syncMaps = require ( 'mapbox-gl-sync-move' ); var mapA = new mapboxgl.Map(..); var mapB = new mapboxgl.Map(..); syncMaps(mapA, mapB);

Developing

There are unit tests with mocked maps, and there's a page for manual testing.

Run the unit tests with npm test .