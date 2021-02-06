openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/mapbox-gl-sync-move

by mapbox
0.3.0 (see all)

Sync movement between two Mapbox GL maps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@mapbox/mapbox-gl-sync-move CircleCI

Sync movement between two or more Mapbox GL JS maps.

Install

npm install @mapbox/mapbox-gl-sync-move

Usage

This module exports a function that receives as arguments two or more Mapbox GL JS maps whose movements you'd like to sync.

var mapboxgl = require('mapbox-gl');
var syncMaps = require('mapbox-gl-sync-move');

var mapA = new mapboxgl.Map(..);
var mapB = new mapboxgl.Map(..);

syncMaps(mapA, mapB);

Developing

There are unit tests with mocked maps, and there's a page for manual testing.

Run the unit tests with npm test.

To manually test, ensure you have a MapboxAccessToken environment variable set. Then start the server with npm run start.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial