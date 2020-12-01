This repository contains prebuilt Mapbox GL styles for use in Mapbox GL JS or the Mapbox Mobile SDKs and as a starting point for custom maps built with Mapbox Studio.
If you're looking for Mapbox Streets, Mapbox Satellite Streets, Mapbox Dark, Mapbox Light, or Mapbox Outdoors, see https://www.mapbox.com/maps/
A breaking release (x.0.0) is one that
version field
glyphs URL
A feature release (0.x.0) has no breaking-release changes and
A fix release (0.0.x) is one that has no feature-release changes and
The following styles are provided:
basic-v8)
Simple and flexible starting template.
bright-v8)
Template for complex custom basemaps.
satellite-v8)
A beautiful global satellite and aerial imagery layer.
empty-v8)
A blank slate. Build your own map from the ground up.
All styles (except Empty) include a standard set of Maki icons:
|Airport
|
airfield-11
|
airfield-15
|
airport-11
|
airport-15
|
heliport-11
|
heliport-15
|
rocket-11
|
rocket-15
|Mountain peak
|
mountain-11
|
mountain-15
|
volcano-11
|
volcano-15
|Dining
|
bakery-11
|
bakery-15
|
bar-11
|
bar-15
|
beer-11
|
beer-15
|
cafe-11
|
cafe-15
|
fast-food-11
|
fast-food-15
|
ice-cream-11
|
ice-cream-15
|
restaurant-11
|
restaurant-15
|Education
|
college-11
|
college-15
|
school-11
|
school-15
|General
|
alcohol-shop-11
|
alcohol-shop-15
|
amusement-park-11
|
amusement-park-15
|
aquarium-11
|
aquarium-15
|
art-gallery-11
|
art-gallery-15
|
attraction-11
|
attraction-15
|
bank-11
|
bank-15
|
bicycle-11
|
bicycle-15
|
bicycle-share-11
|
bicycle-share-15
|
car-11
|
car-15
|
castle-11
|
castle-15
|
cinema-11
|
cinema-15
|
circle-11
|
circle-15
|
circle-stroked-11
|
circle-stroked-15
|
clothing-store-11
|
clothing-store-15
|
drinking-water-11
|
drinking-water-15
|
embassy-11
|
embassy-15
|
fire-station-11
|
fire-station-15
|
fuel-11
|
fuel-15
|
grocery-11
|
grocery-15
|
harbor-11
|
harbor-15
|
information-11
|
information-15
|
laundry-11
|
laundry-15
|
library-11
|
library-15
|
lodging-11
|
lodging-15
|
marker-11
|
marker-15
|
monument-11
|
monument-15
|
museum-11
|
museum-15
|
music-11
|
music-15
|
place-of-worship-11
|
place-of-worship-15
|
police-11
|
police-15
|
post-11
|
post-15
|
prison-11
|
prison-15
|
religious-christian-11
|
religious-christian-15
|
religious-jewish-11
|
religious-jewish-15
|
religious-muslim-11
|
religious-muslim-15
|
shop-11
|
shop-15
|
stadium-11
|
stadium-15
|
star-11
|
star-15
|
suitcase-11
|
suitcase-15
|
swimming-11
|
swimming-15
|
theatre-11
|
theatre-15
|
toilet-11
|
toilet-15
|
town-hall-11
|
town-hall-15
|
triangle-11
|
triangle-15
|
triangle-stroked-11
|
triangle-stroked-15
|
veterinary-11
|
veterinary-15
|Health
|
dentist-11
|
dentist-15
|
doctor-11
|
doctor-15
|
hospital-11
|
hospital-15
|
pharmacy-11
|
pharmacy-15
|Outdoors
|
campsite-11
|
campsite-15
|
cemetery-11
|
cemetery-15
|
dog-park-11
|
dog-park-15
|
garden-11
|
garden-15
|
golf-11
|
golf-15
|
park-11
|
park-15
|
picnic-site-11
|
picnic-site-15
|
playground-11
|
playground-15
|
zoo-11
|
zoo-15
|Transit
|
bus-11
|
bus-15
|
ferry-11
|
ferry-15
|Rail station
|
entrance-11
|
entrance-15
|
rail-11
|
rail-15
|
rail-light-11
|
rail-light-15
|
rail-metro-11
|
rail-metro-15
The preferred way to use these styles in Mapbox GL JS or the Mapbox Mobile SDKs is via a
mapbox:// URL.
var map = new mapboxgl.Map({
container: 'map',
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v8'
});
mapView = [[MGLMapView alloc] initWithFrame:self.view.bounds
styleURL:[NSURL URLWithString:@"mapbox://styles/mapbox/satellite-v8"]];
<com.mapbox.mapboxsdk.views.MapView
android:id="@+id/mapView"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
app:style_url="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v8"
/>
MapView mMapView = new MapView(context, "Access Token");
mMapView.setStyleUrl(Style.MAPBOX_STREETS);