This repository contains prebuilt Mapbox GL styles for use in Mapbox GL JS or the Mapbox Mobile SDKs and as a starting point for custom maps built with Mapbox Studio.

If you're looking for Mapbox Streets, Mapbox Satellite Streets, Mapbox Dark, Mapbox Light, or Mapbox Outdoors, see https://www.mapbox.com/maps/

Versioning

A breaking release (x.0.0) is one that

changes the style's version field

field removes or renames an icon

removes or changes a glyphs URL

URL removes or changes a source

removes or renames a style layer

changes the semantic meaning of a layer

A feature release (0.x.0) has no breaking-release changes and

makes any non-breaking change to styles

makes any non-breaking change to sprites

adds a new style

adds a new icon

A fix release (0.0.x) is one that has no feature-release changes and

fixes an invalid stylesheet or bad test

Styles

The following styles are provided:

Basic ( basic-v8 )

Simple and flexible starting template.

Bright ( bright-v8 )

Template for complex custom basemaps.

Satellite ( satellite-v8 )

A beautiful global satellite and aerial imagery layer.

Empty ( empty-v8 )

A blank slate. Build your own map from the ground up.

Standard icons

All styles (except Empty) include a standard set of Maki icons:

Airport airfield-11 airfield-15 airport-11 airport-15 heliport-11 heliport-15 rocket-11 rocket-15 Mountain peak mountain-11 mountain-15 volcano-11 volcano-15 Dining bakery-11 bakery-15 bar-11 bar-15 beer-11 beer-15 cafe-11 cafe-15 fast-food-11 fast-food-15 ice-cream-11 ice-cream-15 restaurant-11 restaurant-15 Education college-11 college-15 school-11 school-15 General alcohol-shop-11 alcohol-shop-15 amusement-park-11 amusement-park-15 aquarium-11 aquarium-15 art-gallery-11 art-gallery-15 attraction-11 attraction-15 bank-11 bank-15 bicycle-11 bicycle-15 bicycle-share-11 bicycle-share-15 car-11 car-15 castle-11 castle-15 cinema-11 cinema-15 circle-11 circle-15 circle-stroked-11 circle-stroked-15 clothing-store-11 clothing-store-15 drinking-water-11 drinking-water-15 embassy-11 embassy-15 fire-station-11 fire-station-15 fuel-11 fuel-15 grocery-11 grocery-15 harbor-11 harbor-15 information-11 information-15 laundry-11 laundry-15 library-11 library-15 lodging-11 lodging-15 marker-11 marker-15 monument-11 monument-15 museum-11 museum-15 music-11 music-15 place-of-worship-11 place-of-worship-15 police-11 police-15 post-11 post-15 prison-11 prison-15 religious-christian-11 religious-christian-15 religious-jewish-11 religious-jewish-15 religious-muslim-11 religious-muslim-15 shop-11 shop-15 stadium-11 stadium-15 star-11 star-15 suitcase-11 suitcase-15 swimming-11 swimming-15 theatre-11 theatre-15 toilet-11 toilet-15 town-hall-11 town-hall-15 triangle-11 triangle-15 triangle-stroked-11 triangle-stroked-15 veterinary-11 veterinary-15 Health dentist-11 dentist-15 doctor-11 doctor-15 hospital-11 hospital-15 pharmacy-11 pharmacy-15 Outdoors campsite-11 campsite-15 cemetery-11 cemetery-15 dog-park-11 dog-park-15 garden-11 garden-15 golf-11 golf-15 park-11 park-15 picnic-site-11 picnic-site-15 playground-11 playground-15 zoo-11 zoo-15 Transit bus-11 bus-15 ferry-11 ferry-15 Rail station entrance-11 entrance-15 rail-11 rail-15 rail-light-11 rail-light-15 rail-metro-11 rail-metro-15

Usage

The preferred way to use these styles in Mapbox GL JS or the Mapbox Mobile SDKs is via a mapbox:// URL.

JS

var map = new mapboxgl.Map({ container: 'map' , style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v8' });

iOS

mapView = [[MGLMapView alloc] initWithFrame:self.view.bounds styleURL:[NSURL URLWithString:@ "mapbox://styles/mapbox/satellite-v8" ]];

Android

< com.mapbox.mapboxsdk.views.MapView android:id = "@+id/mapView" android:layout_width = "match_parent" android:layout_height = "match_parent" app:style_url = "mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v8" />