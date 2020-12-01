openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/mapbox-gl-styles

by mapbox
2.1.1 (see all)

Prebuilt Mapbox GL styles for use in Mapbox GL JS or the Mapbox Mobile SDKs and as a starting point for custom maps built with Mapbox Studio

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

243

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis

This repository contains prebuilt Mapbox GL styles for use in Mapbox GL JS or the Mapbox Mobile SDKs and as a starting point for custom maps built with Mapbox Studio.

If you're looking for Mapbox Streets, Mapbox Satellite Streets, Mapbox Dark, Mapbox Light, or Mapbox Outdoors, see https://www.mapbox.com/maps/

Versioning

A breaking release (x.0.0) is one that

  • changes the style's version field
  • removes or renames an icon
  • removes or changes a glyphs URL
  • removes or changes a source
  • removes or renames a style layer
  • changes the semantic meaning of a layer

A feature release (0.x.0) has no breaking-release changes and

  • makes any non-breaking change to styles
  • makes any non-breaking change to sprites
  • adds a new style
  • adds a new icon

A fix release (0.0.x) is one that has no feature-release changes and

  • fixes an invalid stylesheet or bad test

Styles

The following styles are provided:

Basic (basic-v8)

Simple and flexible starting template.

Bright (bright-v8)

Template for complex custom basemaps.

Satellite (satellite-v8)

A beautiful global satellite and aerial imagery layer.

Empty (empty-v8)

A blank slate. Build your own map from the ground up.

Standard icons

All styles (except Empty) include a standard set of Maki icons:

Airport
airfield-11 airfield-15
airport-11 airport-15
heliport-11 heliport-15
rocket-11 rocket-15
Mountain peak
mountain-11 mountain-15
volcano-11 volcano-15
Dining
bakery-11 bakery-15
bar-11 bar-15
beer-11 beer-15
cafe-11 cafe-15
fast-food-11 fast-food-15
ice-cream-11 ice-cream-15
restaurant-11 restaurant-15
Education
college-11 college-15
school-11 school-15
General
alcohol-shop-11 alcohol-shop-15
amusement-park-11 amusement-park-15
aquarium-11 aquarium-15
art-gallery-11 art-gallery-15
attraction-11 attraction-15
bank-11 bank-15
bicycle-11 bicycle-15
bicycle-share-11 bicycle-share-15
car-11 car-15
castle-11 castle-15
cinema-11 cinema-15
circle-11 circle-15
circle-stroked-11 circle-stroked-15
clothing-store-11 clothing-store-15
drinking-water-11 drinking-water-15
embassy-11 embassy-15
fire-station-11 fire-station-15
fuel-11 fuel-15
grocery-11 grocery-15
harbor-11 harbor-15
information-11 information-15
laundry-11 laundry-15
library-11 library-15
lodging-11 lodging-15
marker-11 marker-15
monument-11 monument-15
museum-11 museum-15
music-11 music-15
place-of-worship-11 place-of-worship-15
police-11 police-15
post-11 post-15
prison-11 prison-15
religious-christian-11 religious-christian-15
religious-jewish-11 religious-jewish-15
religious-muslim-11 religious-muslim-15
shop-11 shop-15
stadium-11 stadium-15
star-11 star-15
suitcase-11 suitcase-15
swimming-11 swimming-15
theatre-11 theatre-15
toilet-11 toilet-15
town-hall-11 town-hall-15
triangle-11 triangle-15
triangle-stroked-11 triangle-stroked-15
veterinary-11 veterinary-15
Health
dentist-11 dentist-15
doctor-11 doctor-15
hospital-11 hospital-15
pharmacy-11 pharmacy-15
Outdoors
campsite-11 campsite-15
cemetery-11 cemetery-15
dog-park-11 dog-park-15
garden-11 garden-15
golf-11 golf-15
park-11 park-15
picnic-site-11 picnic-site-15
playground-11 playground-15
zoo-11 zoo-15
Transit
bus-11 bus-15
ferry-11 ferry-15
Rail station
entrance-11 entrance-15
rail-11 rail-15
rail-light-11 rail-light-15
rail-metro-11 rail-metro-15

Usage

The preferred way to use these styles in Mapbox GL JS or the Mapbox Mobile SDKs is via a mapbox:// URL.

JS

var map = new mapboxgl.Map({
    container: 'map',
    style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v8'
});

iOS

mapView = [[MGLMapView alloc] initWithFrame:self.view.bounds
                                   styleURL:[NSURL URLWithString:@"mapbox://styles/mapbox/satellite-v8"]];

Android

<com.mapbox.mapboxsdk.views.MapView
    android:id="@+id/mapView"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent"
    app:style_url="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v8"
 />

MapView mMapView = new MapView(context, "Access Token");
mMapView.setStyleUrl(Style.MAPBOX_STREETS);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial