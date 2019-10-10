An Emscripten port of a subset of the functionality of International Components for Unicode (ICU) necessary for Mapbox GL JS to support right to left text rendering. Supports the Arabic and Hebrew languages, which are written right-to-left. Mapbox Studio loads this plugin by default.
Requires mapbox-gl-js (version 0.32.1 and up).
A map that requires Arabic names should at a minimum install the
mapbox-gl-rtl-text plugin. To display the actual place names, the map could use a specially modified style, manipulate the style at runtime, or install the
mapbox-gl-language plugin for convenience. The
mapbox-gl-language plugin displays Arabic name data (among other languages), while the
mapbox-gl-rtl-text plugin adds support for displaying Arabic names.
mapbox-gl-rtl-text exposes two functions:
Takes an input string in "logical order" (i.e. characters in the order they are typed, not the order they will be displayed) and replaces Arabic characters with the "presentation form" of the character that represents the appropriate glyph based on the character's location within a word.
Takes an input string with characters in "logical order", along with a set of chosen line break points, and applies the Unicode Bidirectional Algorithm to the string. Returns an ordered set of lines with characters in "visual order" (i.e. characters in the order they are displayed, left-to-right). The algorithm will insert mandatory line breaks (
\n etc.) if they are not already included in
lineBreakPoints.
mapbox-gl-rtl-text.js/
mapbox-gl-rtl-text.min.js are built to be loaded directly by Mapbox GL JS using:
setRTLTextPlugin('mapbox-gl-rtl-text.js');
You can use ICU JS directly:
var rtlText = require('mapbox-gl-rtl-text');
var arabicString = "سلام";
var shapedArabicText = rtlText.applyArabicShaping(arabicString);
var readyForDisplay = rtlText.processBidirectionalText(shapedArabicText, []);
Running
build.sh will:
make all
ushape_wrapper.c and
ubidi_wrapper.c to LLVM bytecode
wrapper.js, exposing bytecode sources as Javascript
wrapper.js in
index.js for use with Browserify, and
mapbox-gl-rtl-text.js for loading directly as a GL JS plugin
Build process only tested on MacOS 10.12 and Ubuntu Xenial.
Running
npm test will run unit tests in
test/*.test.js. Use
npm test -- --cov to generate code coverage stats.
./build.sh
npm test
npm version {patch|minor|major}
git push --follow-tags
mbx env
aws s3 cp --acl public-read --content-type application/javascript mapbox-gl-rtl-text.min.js s3://mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-rtl-text/v$(node --print --eval "require('./package.json').version")/mapbox-gl-rtl-text.js
mbx npm publish
make all will now build a second version of the plugin built using Web Assembly. Once wasm support is widespread, the technology promises smaller package sizes and faster load times. The output file
mapbox-gl-rtl-text.wasm.js will try to locally load a
wrapper.wasm.wasm. To test the wasm version of the plugin, you need to somehow host
wrapper.wasm and modify the JavaScript wrapper to pick it up.