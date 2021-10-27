Tools for building Redux applications with Mapbox GL JS

Add middleware to your Redux store and a control to your Mapbox GL JS map to sync your application state with the map's internally managed state, while maintaining clean one-way data-flow.

API

ReduxMapControl : Add this to the Mapbox GL JS map. It subscribes to map events and dispatches corresponding Redux actions.

: Add this to the Mapbox GL JS map. It subscribes to map events and dispatches corresponding Redux actions. mapMiddleware : Add this to the Redux store. When MapActionCreators are used, mapMiddleware will translate those actions into method invocations on the map.

: Add this to the Redux store. When are used, mapMiddleware will translate those actions into method invocations on the map. MapActionCreators : Use these to programmatically change the map's state.

: Use these to programmatically change the map's state. bindMapActionCreators : Returns a set of MapActionCreators scoped to a specific map.

: Returns a set of scoped to a specific map. MapActionTypes : Use these in your reducer to identify actions triggered by map events.

Usage

Let's say you have a button to zoom out and a display of the map's zoom level. When you click the zoom out button, the data flow will look like this:

A click handler invokes MapActionCreators.zoomOut() to create a zoomOut action.

to create a zoomOut action. mapMiddleware detects the zoomOut action and tells the map to zoom out.

detects the zoomOut action and tells the map to zoom out. While the map zooms, it fires 'zoom' events that ReduxMapControl converts to actions.

converts to actions. Your reducer hears of these 'zoom' actions and updates the displayed zoom level accordingly.

So: UI -> click -> action -> map -> map event -> action -> reducer -> UI

The MapActionCreators correspond to Mapbox GL JS methods, with a few special cases. You can use them with the same function signature documented for the GL JS methods.

The MapActionTypes correspond to Mapbox GL JS events, with a few special cases. Actions of these types will include the following properties:

map : Use this to gather information about the map, e.g. on MapActionTypes.zoom . You probably want to update your zoom state with the value from map.getZoom() .

: Use this to gather information about the map, e.g. on . You probably want to update your zoom state with the value from . mapId : You'll want to ignore the action if it doesn't pertain to your map.

: You'll want to ignore the action if it doesn't pertain to your map. event : The Mapbox GL JS map event type.

: The Mapbox GL JS map event type. eventData : The Mapbox GL JS map event data.

: The Mapbox GL JS map event data. type : The action type.

If you add a new map action creator or type, please also update the relevant tests and this README.

MapActionCreators

These action creators correspond directly with Mapbox GL JS methods:

setCenter

panBy

panTo

setZoom

zoomTo

zoomOut

zoomIn

setBearing

rotateTo

resetNorth

snapToNorth

setPitch

fitBounds

jumpTo

flyTo

easeTo

stop

setProjection

Special actions

There are a few special action creators that do not directly correspond to Mapbox GL JS map methods.

sync

Dispatch a MapActionCreators.sync( ) action at any time to give your reducer an opportunity to sync up with map state.

When the middleware detects this action it dispatches a MapActionTypes.sync action that you can use in your reducer.

setShowCollisionBoxes

Dispatch MapActionCreators.setShowCollisionBoxes(true) to turn on collision boxes, or MapActionCreators.setShowCollisionBoxes(false) to turn them off.

After the middleware has adjusted the map's setting, it dispatches a MapActionTypes.setShowCollisionBoxes action that you can use in your reducer.

setShowTileBoundaries

Dispatch MapActionCreators.setShowTileBoundaries(true) to turn on collision boxes, or MapActionCreators.setShowTileBoundaries(false) to turn them off.

After the middleware has adjusted the map's setting, it dispatches a MapActionTypes.setShowTileBoundaries action that you can use in your reducer.

MapActionTypes

These action types correspond directly with Mapbox GL JS events:

move

movestart

moveend

zoom

zoomstart

zoomend

rotate

rotatestart

rotateend

pitch

load

These ones correspond with the special action creators described above:

sync

setShowTileBoundaries

setShowCollisionBoxes

Release

First, create a CHANGELOG entry for your release. Commit the entry followed by these commands: