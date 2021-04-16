openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/mapbox-gl-native

by mapbox
5.0.2 (see all)

Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in native Android, iOS, macOS, Node.js, and Qt applications, powered by vector tiles and OpenGL

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

369

GitHub Stars

4.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

268

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mapbox GL Native

Circle CI build status Coverage Status

A C++ library that powers customizable vector maps in native applications on multiple platforms by taking stylesheets that conform to the Mapbox Style Specification, applying them to vector tiles that conform to the Mapbox Vector Tile Specification, and rendering them using OpenGL or Metal.

To embed interactive maps into a native application using a platform-specific language, install the Mapbox Maps SDK:

Mapbox GL JS is the WebGL-based counterpart to Mapbox GL Native that is designed for use on the Web.

Developing

We use CMake to build Mapbox GL Native for various platforms, including Linux, Android, iOS, macOS and Windows. The following command, executed from the root of this repository tree, will build Mapbox GL Native targeting your host architecture given that you have all the dependencies installed and run the example app.

$ git submodule update --init --recursive
$ cmake . -B build
$ cmake --build build
$ MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=my_access_token_here ./build/platform/glfw/mbgl-glfw

License

Mapbox GL Native is licensed under the 2-Clause BSD license. The licenses of its dependencies are tracked via FOSSA:

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial