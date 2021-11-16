Mapbox GL Language

Adds support for switching the language of your map style in Mapbox GL JS maps.

Requires mapbox-gl-js. For other platforms, such as Android and iOS, see this help document.

Automatic style transformations for different languages

Switch language based on user agent

Usage

mapbox-gl-language is a Mapbox GL JS plugin that you can easily add on top of your map.

When using a CDN

< script src = 'https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-language/v1.0.0/mapbox-gl-language.js' > </ script >

When using modules

Check how to use Mapbox GL JS in a module bundler.

npm install --save mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-language

import mapboxgl from 'mapbox-gl' ; import MapboxLanguage from '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-language' ;

Example

mapboxgl.accessToken = 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN' ; const map = new mapboxgl.Map({ container : 'map' , style : 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v10' , center : [ -77.0259 , 38.9010 ], zoom : 9 }); const language = new MapboxLanguage(); map.addControl(language);

Check examples/ for more usage examples.

API

Table of Contents

MapboxLanguage

Create a new Mapbox GL JS plugin that modifies the layers of the map style to use the text-field that matches the browser language. As of Mapbox GL Language v1.0.0, this plugin no longer supports token values (e.g. {name} ). v1.0+ expects the text-field property of a style to use an expression of the form ['get', 'name_en'] or ['get', 'name'] ; these expressions can be nested. Note that get expressions used as inputs to other expressions may not be handled by this plugin. For example:

[ "match" , [ "get" , "name" ], "California" , "Golden State" , [ "coalesce" , [ "get" , "name_en" ], [ "get" , "name" ] ] ]

Only styles based on Mapbox v8 styles are supported.

Parameters

options object Options to configure the plugin. options.supportedLanguages Array[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String)? List of supported languages options.languageTransform Function? Custom style transformation to apply options.languageField RegExp RegExp to match if a text-field is a language field (optional, default /^name_/ ) options.getLanguageField Function? Given a language choose the field in the vector tiles options.languageSource string? Name of the source that contains the different languages. options.defaultLanguage string? Name of the default language to initialize style after loading. options.excludedLayerIds Array[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String)? Name of the layers that should be excluded from translation.



setLanguage

Explicitly change the language for a style.

Parameters

style object Mapbox GL style to modify

Mapbox GL style to modify language string The language iso code

Returns object the modified style

Develop

Run the linter and watch for changes to rebuild with browserify.

npm install npm run test

Languages

Showcasing the languages supported by Mapbox Streets.

Supported Styles

You can configure the plugin to support your own custom style using style transforms and custom language fields. By default, this plugin works best with official Mapbox styles or styles derived from official Mapbox styles. The styles must be based on Mapbox v8 styles: