Adds support for switching the language of your map style in Mapbox GL JS maps.
Requires mapbox-gl-js. For other platforms, such as Android and iOS, see this help document.
Automatic style transformations for different languages
Switch language based on user agent
mapbox-gl-language is a Mapbox GL JS plugin that you can easily add on top of your map.
When using a CDN
<script src='https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-language/v1.0.0/mapbox-gl-language.js'></script>
When using modules
Check how to use Mapbox GL JS in a module bundler.
npm install --save mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-language
import mapboxgl from 'mapbox-gl';
import MapboxLanguage from '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-language';
Example
mapboxgl.accessToken = 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN';
const map = new mapboxgl.Map({
container: 'map',
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v10',
center: [-77.0259, 38.9010],
zoom: 9
});
// Add RTL support if you want to support Arabic
// mapboxgl.setRTLTextPlugin('https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-rtl-text/v0.10.1/mapbox-gl-rtl-text.js');
const language = new MapboxLanguage();
map.addControl(language);
Check
examples/ for more usage examples.
Create a new Mapbox GL JS plugin that
modifies the layers of the map style to use the
text-field that matches the browser language.
As of Mapbox GL Language v1.0.0, this plugin no longer supports token values (e.g.
{name}). v1.0+ expects the
text-field
property of a style to use an expression of the form
['get', 'name_en'] or
['get', 'name']; these expressions can be nested. Note that
get expressions used as inputs to other expressions may not be handled by this plugin. For example:
["match",
["get", "name"],
"California",
"Golden State",
["coalesce",
["get", "name_en"],
["get", "name"]
]
]
Only styles based on Mapbox v8 styles are supported.
options object Options to configure the plugin.
options.supportedLanguages Array[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String)? List of supported languages
options.languageTransform Function? Custom style transformation to apply
options.languageField RegExp RegExp to match if a text-field is a language field (optional, default
/^name_/)
options.getLanguageField Function? Given a language choose the field in the vector tiles
options.languageSource string? Name of the source that contains the different languages.
options.defaultLanguage string? Name of the default language to initialize style after loading.
options.excludedLayerIds Array[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String)? Name of the layers that should be excluded from translation.
Explicitly change the language for a style.
Returns object the modified style
Run the linter and watch for changes to rebuild with browserify.
npm install
npm run test
Showcasing the languages supported by Mapbox Streets.
You can configure the plugin to support your own custom style using style transforms and custom language fields. By default, this plugin works best with official Mapbox styles or styles derived from official Mapbox styles. The styles must be based on Mapbox v8 styles:
mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v11
mapbox://styles/mapbox/outdoors-v11
mapbox://styles/mapbox/dark-v10
mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v10
mapbox://styles/mapbox/satellite-streets-v9
mapbox://styles/mapbox/traffic-day-v2
mapbox://styles/mapbox/traffic-night-v2