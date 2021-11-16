openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/mapbox-gl-language

by mapbox
1.0.0 (see all)

Switch language of your Mapbox GL JS style

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.2K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mapbox GL Language Build Status npm

Adds support for switching the language of your map style in Mapbox GL JS maps.

Requires mapbox-gl-js. For other platforms, such as Android and iOS, see this help document.

Multiple language supported with style transforms

Automatic style transformations for different languages

Switch language based on user agent

Switch language based on user agent

Usage

mapbox-gl-language is a Mapbox GL JS plugin that you can easily add on top of your map.

When using a CDN

    <script src='https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-language/v1.0.0/mapbox-gl-language.js'></script>

When using modules

Check how to use Mapbox GL JS in a module bundler.

npm install --save mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-language

import mapboxgl from 'mapbox-gl';
import MapboxLanguage from '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-language';

Example

mapboxgl.accessToken = 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN';
const map = new mapboxgl.Map({
    container: 'map',
    style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v10',
    center: [-77.0259, 38.9010],
    zoom: 9
});

// Add RTL support if you want to support Arabic
// mapboxgl.setRTLTextPlugin('https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-rtl-text/v0.10.1/mapbox-gl-rtl-text.js');

const language = new MapboxLanguage();
map.addControl(language);

Check examples/ for more usage examples.

API

Table of Contents

MapboxLanguage

Create a new Mapbox GL JS plugin that modifies the layers of the map style to use the text-field that matches the browser language. As of Mapbox GL Language v1.0.0, this plugin no longer supports token values (e.g. {name}). v1.0+ expects the text-field property of a style to use an expression of the form ['get', 'name_en'] or ['get', 'name']; these expressions can be nested. Note that get expressions used as inputs to other expressions may not be handled by this plugin. For example:

["match",
  ["get", "name"],
  "California",
  "Golden State",
  ["coalesce",
    ["get", "name_en"],
    ["get", "name"]
  ]
]

Only styles based on Mapbox v8 styles are supported.

Parameters

setLanguage

Explicitly change the language for a style.

Parameters
  • style object Mapbox GL style to modify
  • language string The language iso code

Returns object the modified style

Develop

Run the linter and watch for changes to rebuild with browserify.

npm install
npm run test

Languages

Showcasing the languages supported by Mapbox Streets.

Supported Styles

You can configure the plugin to support your own custom style using style transforms and custom language fields. By default, this plugin works best with official Mapbox styles or styles derived from official Mapbox styles. The styles must be based on Mapbox v8 styles:

  • mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v11
  • mapbox://styles/mapbox/outdoors-v11
  • mapbox://styles/mapbox/dark-v10
  • mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v10
  • mapbox://styles/mapbox/satellite-streets-v9
  • mapbox://styles/mapbox/traffic-day-v2
  • mapbox://styles/mapbox/traffic-night-v2

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial