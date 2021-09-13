Adds support for drawing and editing features on mapbox-gl.js maps. See a live example here

Requires mapbox-gl-js.

Installing

npm install @ mapbox / mapbox - gl - draw

Draw ships with CSS, make sure you include it in your build.

Usage in your application

JavaScript

When using modules

import mapboxgl from 'mapbox-gl' ; import MapboxDraw from "@mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw" ;

When using a CDN

< script src = 'https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-draw/v1.3.0/mapbox-gl-draw.js' > </ script >

CSS

When using modules

import '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw/dist/mapbox-gl-draw.css'

When using CDN

< link rel = 'stylesheet' href = 'https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-draw/v1.3.0/mapbox-gl-draw.css' type = 'text/css' />

Typescript

Typescript definition files are available as part of the DefinitelyTyped package.

npm install @ types / mapbox__mapbox - gl - draw

Example usage

mapboxgl.accessToken = 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN' ; var map = new mapboxgl.Map({ container : 'map' , style : 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v11' , center : [ 40 , -74.50 ], zoom : 9 }); var Draw = new MapboxDraw(); map.addControl(Draw, 'top-left' ); map.on( 'load' , function ( ) { });

https://www.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/example/mapbox-gl-draw/

See API.md for complete reference.

Enhancements and New Interactions

For additional functionality check out our list of custom modes.

Mapbox Draw accepts functionality changes after the functionality has been proven out via a custom mode. This lets users experiment and validate their mode before entering a review process, hopefully promoting innovation. When you write a custom mode, please open a PR adding it to our list of custom modes.

Developing and testing

Install dependencies, build the source files and crank up a server via:

git clone git @github .com:mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw.git yarn install yarn start & open "http://localhost:9967/debug/?access_token=<token>"

Testing

npm run test

Publishing

To GitHub and NPM:

npm version (major|minor|patch) git push git push npm publish

To CDN:

git checkout v{x.y.z} yarn install yarn run prepublish aws s3 cp --recursive --acl public -read dist s3:

Update the version number in the GL JS example.

Naming actions

We're trying to follow standards when naming things. Here is a collection of links where we look for inspiration.