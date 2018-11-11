Professional Maki chef. This module produces custom markers based on the Maki icon set, in custom sizes and colors. To do this, it chooses, tints, and flattens parts of the image, using node-blend.
npm install --save @mapbox/makizushi
makizushi(options, callback)
Options:
tint: a color in rgb or rrggbb
symbol: a Maki symbol name, or a number from 0 to 99
size: one of
s,
m, or
l
base:
"pin"
retina:
true or
false,
true will return a 2x resolution image
Callback:
(err, data) in which err is an error if any, and data is a
buffer of image data.
var makizushi = require('makizushi');
makizushi({
base: 'pin',
size: 'l',
tint: '333',
symbol: 'car',
retina: true
}, function(err, buf) {
if (err) throw err;
fs.writeFileSync('marker.png', buf);
});