makizushi

Professional Maki chef. This module produces custom markers based on the Maki icon set, in custom sizes and colors. To do this, it chooses, tints, and flattens parts of the image, using node-blend.

install

npm install --save @ mapbox / makizushi

api

Options:

tint : a color in rgb or rrggbb

: a color in rgb or rrggbb symbol : a Maki symbol name, or a number from 0 to 99

: a Maki symbol name, or a number from 0 to 99 size : one of s , m , or l

: one of , , or base : "pin"

: retina : true or false , true will return a 2x resolution image

Callback: (err, data) in which err is an error if any, and data is a buffer of image data.

usage