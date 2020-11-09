Hijack clicks on and within links, probably for client-side routing.
Imagine you're using client-side routing on your website, because you live in The Future.
You want nice, smooth, fast client-side routing whenever a link points to a client-side route (regardless of whether the code author remembered this). And you want a regular old page transition whenever a link does not point to a client-side route.
The easiest way to do this would be to use regular
<a> elements all over your site, for both of these types of links.
That would be convenient, and also wouldn't force you or others to pay attention to which links should do client-side routing and which ones should not.
That seems like a better situation than, for example, using a special component to distinguish between regular and client-side links.
link-hijacker provides the means to do this by hijacking all clicks on and within links, allowing you to determine how they are treated.
<a> elements with
href attributes.
This pattern has been implemented before, because it's clearly useful (see "Similar work"). But there didn't seem to be a full-featured, well-tested, and actively maintained implementation that was not tied to a larger library. So we made this one.
const linkHijacker = require('@mapbox/link-hijacker');
const unhijack = linkHijacker.hijack((clickedLink, clickEvent) => {
// Determine whether the link points to a client-side route ...
if (linkPointsToClientSideRoute) {
// Use JS for to programmatically change the page ...
} else {
// Or else allow it to work like a regular link.
window.location.assign(clickedLink);
}
});
// Later, you can unhijack links.
unhijack();
You can now use
<a> elements indiscriminately.
linkHijacker.hijack([options], callback)
Returns a function that can be used to remove event listeners, unhijacking links.
Calls the
callback whenever a link is hijacked.
Type:
HtmlElement. Default:
document.documentElement.
Links will be hijacked within this element.
Type:
boolean. Default:
true.
By default, clicks paired with modifiers keys (
ctrlKey,
altKey,
metaKey,
shiftKey) are not hijacked.
If this option is
false, these clicks will be hijacked.
Type:
boolean. Default:
true.
By default, links with the
download attribute are not hijacked.
If this option is
false, these links will be hijacked.
Type:
boolean. Default:
true.
By default, links with the attribute
target="_blank" are not hijacked.
If this option is
false, these links will be hijacked.
Type:
boolean. Default:
true.
By default, links with the attribute
rel="external" are not hijacked.
If this option is
false, these links will be hijacked.
Type:
boolean. Default:
true.
By default, links whose
href attributes start with
mailto: are not hijacked.
If this option is
false, these links will be hijacked.
Type:
boolean. Default:
true.
By default, links pointing to other origins (protocol + domain) are not hijacked.
If this option is
false, these links will be hijacked.
Type:
boolean. Default:
true.
By default, links with
href attributes starting with fragments (e.g.
href="#foo") are not hijacked.
(Links with
href attributes that include fragments, but don't start with them, will still be hijacked, e.g.
href="some/page#foo".)
If this option is
false, these links will be hijacked.
Type:
Function.
A filter function that receives the clicked link element and returns a truthy or falsey value indicating whether the link should be hijacked or not. If it returns a falsey value, the link will be hijacked. If the function returns a truthy value, the link will not be hijacked.
Type:
boolean. Default:
true.
By default,
event.preventDefault() will be called on any click events that are hijacked (are not skipped).
If this option is
false,
event.preventDefault() will not be called.
You could let the event continue as normal, or prevent default behavior yourself.
Type:
Function.
Required.
Whenever a link is clicked, the
callback will be invoked with two arguments:
link: The link element that was clicked on or within.
event: The
click event.