Leaflet supports the GeoJSON format by default. What if you have something else? That's where omnivore comes in.
It currently supports:
Omnivore also includes an AJAX library, corslite, so you can specify what you want to add to the map with just a URL.
use it easily with the Mapbox Plugins CDN:
<script src='//api.tiles.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/leaflet-omnivore/v0.3.1/leaflet-omnivore.min.js'></script>
Or download
leaflet-omnivore.min.js from this repository.
Live examples:
var map = L.mapbox.map('map', 'mapbox.streets')
.setView([38, -102.0], 5);
omnivore.csv('a.csv').addTo(map);
omnivore.gpx('a.gpx').addTo(map);
omnivore.kml('a.kml').addTo(map);
omnivore.wkt('a.wkt').addTo(map);
omnivore.topojson('a.topojson').addTo(map);
omnivore.geojson('a.geojson').addTo(map);
omnivore.polyline('a.txt').addTo(map);
Arguments with
? are optional. parser_options consists of options
sent to the parser library, not to the layer: if you want to provide options
to the layer, see the example in the Custom Layers section.
By default, the library will construct a
L.geoJson() layer internally and
call
.addData(geojson) on it in order to load it full of GeoJSON. If you want
to use a different kind of layer, like a
L.mapbox.featureLayer(), you can,
by passing it as
customLayer, as long as it supports events and
addData().
You can also use this API to pass custom options to a
L.geoJson() instance.:
.csv(url, parser_options?, customLayer?): Load & parse CSV, and return layer. Options are the same as csv2geojson:
latfield, lonfield, delimiter
.csv.parse(csvString, parser_options?): Parse CSV, and return layer.
.kml(url): Load & parse KML, and return layer.
.kml.parse(kmlString | gpxDom): Parse KML from a string of XML or XML DOM, and return layer.
.gpx(url, parser_options?, customLayer?): Load & parse GPX, and return layer.
.gpx.parse(gpxString | gpxDom): Parse GPX from a string of XML or XML DOM, and return layer.
.geojson(url, parser_options?, customLayer?): Load GeoJSON file at URL, parse GeoJSON, and return layer.
.wkt(url, parser_options?, customLayer?): Load & parse WKT, and return layer.
.wkt.parse(wktString): Parse WKT, and return layer.
.topojson(url, parser_options?, customLayer?): Load & parse TopoJSON, and return layer.
.topojson.parse(topojson): Parse TopoJSON (given as a string or object), and return layer.
.polyline(url, parser_options?, customLayer?): Load & parse polyline, and return layer.
.polyline.parse(txt, options, layer): Parse polyline (given as a string or object), and return layer.
Valid options:
precision will change how the polyline is interpreted. By default, the value
is 5. This is the factor in the algorithm,
by default 1e5, which is adjustable.
Passing custom options:
var customLayer = L.geoJson(null, {
filter: function() {
// my custom filter function
return true;
}
});
var myLayer = omnivore.csv('foo', null, customLayer);
Adding custom styles to a GeoJSON layer:
var customLayer = L.geoJson(null, {
// http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#geojson-style
style: function(feature) {
return { color: '#f00' };
}
});
// this can be any kind of omnivore layer
var runLayer = omnivore.kml('line.kml', null, customLayer)
Using a
L.mapbox.featureLayer:
var layer = omnivore.gpx('a.gpx', null, L.mapbox.featureLayer());
Each function returns an
L.geoJson object. Functions that load from URLs
are asynchronous, so they will not immediately expose accurate
.setGeoJSON() functions.
For this reason, we fire events:
ready: fired when all data is loaded into the layer
error: fired if data can't be loaded or parsed
var layer = omnivore.gpx('a.gpx')
.on('ready', function() {
// when this is fired, the layer
// is done being initialized
})
.on('error', function() {
// fired if the layer can't be loaded over AJAX
// or can't be parsed
})
.addTo(map);
ready does not fire if you don't use an asynchronous form of the function
like
.topojson.parse(): because you don't need an event. Just run your code
after the call.
This is a browserify project:
git clone git@github.com:mapbox/leaflet-omnivore.git
cd leaflet-omnivore
# to run tests
npm install
# to build leaflet-omnivore.js
npm run prepublish
leaflet-omnivore.js and
leaflet-omnivore.min.js are built files generated
from
index.js by
browserify. If you find an issue, it either needs to be
fixed in
index.js, or in one of the libraries leaflet-omnivore uses
to parse formats.