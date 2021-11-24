Transform Markdown with interpolated JS expressions and JSX elements into JSX or React component modules.
It's Xtreme! Like xtreme sports with Red Bull, but with Markdown and React and indoors at your computer.
Within jsxtreme-markdown, JS expressions and JSX elements can be interpolated between designated delimiters (defaults are
{{..}}).
JS expressions are transformed into curly-brace-delimited
{expressions} within the JSX output.
JSX elements are passed directly through.
With the following input:
# Title
Here is some **markdown**. _So easy_ to write.
You can interpolate JS expressions like {{ data.number }}
or {{ dogs.map(d => d.name).join(', ') }}.
You can also interpolate JSX elements,
whether {{ <span>inline</span> }} or as a block:
{{ <div className="fancy-class">
This is a block.
</div> }}
You can even break up JSX interpolation to process more or your text
as Markdown.
{{ <div className="fancy-class"> }}
This is a **Markdown** paragraph inside the div.
And this is another.
{{ </div> }}
You get the following JSX output:
<div>
<h1>Title</h1>
<p>
Here is some <strong>markdown</strong>. So <em>easy</em> to write.
</p>
<p>
You can interpolate JS expressions like {data.number}
or {dogs.map((d) => d.name).join(', ')}.
</p>
<p>
You can also interpolate JSX elements, whether <span>inline</span> or as a
block:
</p>
<div className="fancy-class">This is a block.</div>
<p>
You can even break up JSX interpolation to process more or your text as
Markdown.
</p>
<div className="fancy-class">
<p>
This is a <strong>Markdown</strong> paragraph inside the div.
</p>
<p>And this is another.</p>
</div>
</div>
This monorepo includes the following packages:
npm run start-repl
This will start the REPL locally.
node/repl/src/build-css.js
If you update the CSS, you'll need to run this to see your changes.
When you're ready to update the REPL, run
bin/deploy-gh-pages.
That should do it.