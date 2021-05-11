geojsonhint: complete, fast, standards-based validation for geojson

Important: development of geojsonhint is currently paused. Until development restarts, please refrain from adding non-critical issues or PRs.

A lint tool for the GeoJSON standard. geojsonhint is written to the standard, with no missing or additional opinions about structure.

Thanks to jsonlint-lines , GeoJSON that is also not valid JSON can return informative, line-oriented parsing errors.

Specification

The basis of this tool is the published GeoJSON specification.

API

errors = geojsonhint.hint(string or object, options)

Lint a file, given as a string or object. This call detects all aberrations from the GeoJSON standards and returns them as an array of errors. An example of the output:

[{ "message" : "\"features\" property should be an array, but is an object instead" , "line" : 1 }]

The options argument is optional. It has these options:

noDuplicateMembers .

By default, geojsonhint will treat repeated properties as an error: you can set noDuplicateMembers to false to allow them. For instance:

geojsonhint.hint( '{"type":"invalid","type":"Feature","properties":{},"geometry":null}' , { noDuplicateMembers : false });

The repeated type property in this input will be ignored with the option, and flagged without it.

precisionWarning .

GeoJSON now recommends six decimal places of accuracy for coordinates (Section 11.2). This option adds a warning message when coordinates contain over 6 decimal places of accuracy, up to 10 coordinates before the warning message is truncated for performance.

geojsonhint.hint( '{ "type": "Point", "coordinates": [100.0000000001, 5.0000000001] }' , { precisionWarning : false });

With this option enabled, geojsonhint will produce these warnings:

[{ line : 1 , level : 'message' , message : 'precision of coordinates should be reduced' }, { line : 1 , level : 'message' , message : 'precision of coordinates should be reduced' }]

Without this option, this input will pass without errors.

Line Numbers

Note that the GeoJSON can be given as a string or as an object. Here's how to choose which input to use:

string inputs receive line numbers for each error . These make errors easier to track down if the GeoJSON is hand-written.

inputs receive . These make errors easier to track down if the GeoJSON is hand-written. object inputs don't have line numbers but are evaluated faster, by up to 10x. GeoJSONHint is very fast already so unless you have identified it as a bottleneck in your application, don't prematurely optimize based on this fact.

If you're really trying to save space and don't care about JSON validity errors - only GeoJSON errors - you can require('geojsonhint/lib/object') to get a version of this library that bypasses jsonlint-lines and provides only the object interface.

use it

npm (node.js, browserify, webpack, etc)

npm install --save @ mapbox / geojsonhint

CDN / script tag

Hit this URL to resolve to the latest pinned version.

https :

As a command-line utility

Install:

npm install -g @ mapbox / geojsonhint

➟ geojsonhint Usage: geojsonhint FILE.geojson Options: --json output json-formatted data for hints

➟ geojsonhint test .geojson line 9 , each element in a position must be a number

Development

Tests: npm test

Building the browser version: npm run build

