The GeoJSON specification is picky about winding order.

This helps you generate compliant Polygon and MultiPolygon geometries. Furthermore it lets you use Canvas and other drawing libraries's default behavior to color the interior rings of Polygon and MultiPolygon features.

Usage

As NPM module:

npm install --save @ mapbox / geojson - rewind

As a console utility:

npm install -g @mapbox /geojson-rewind geojson-rewind foo.geojson

As a browser library: geojson-rewind.js

API

rewind(geojson, clockwise)

Given a GeoJSON FeatureCollection, Feature, or Geometry, return a version with inner and outer rings of different winding orders.