@mapbox/geojson-rewind

by mapbox
0.5.1 (see all)

enforce polygon ring winding order for geojson

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

533K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

geojson-rewind

The GeoJSON specification is picky about winding order.

This helps you generate compliant Polygon and MultiPolygon geometries. Furthermore it lets you use Canvas and other drawing libraries's default behavior to color the interior rings of Polygon and MultiPolygon features.

Usage

As NPM module:

npm install --save @mapbox/geojson-rewind

As a console utility:

# install
npm install -g @mapbox/geojson-rewind
# use
geojson-rewind foo.geojson

As a browser library: geojson-rewind.js

API

rewind(geojson, clockwise)

Given a GeoJSON FeatureCollection, Feature, or Geometry, return a version with inner and outer rings of different winding orders.

If clockwise is true, the outer ring is clockwise, otherwise it is counterclockwise.

