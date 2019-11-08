Merge multiple GeoJSON files into one FeatureCollection.
$ npm install --save @mapbox/geojson-merge
Merge a series of GeoJSON objects into one FeatureCollection containing all features in all files. The objects can be any valid GeoJSON root object, including FeatureCollection, Feature, and Geometry types.
Parameters
Examples
var geojsonMerge = require('@mapbox/geojson-merge');
var mergedGeoJSON = geojsonMerge.merge([
{ type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 1] },
{ type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 1] }, properties: {} }
]);
console.log(JSON.stringify(mergedGeoJSON));
Returns Object a geojson FeatureCollection.
Merge GeoJSON files containing GeoJSON FeatureCollections into a single stream of a FeatureCollection as a JSON string.
This is more limited than merge - it only supports FeatureCollections as input - but more performant, since it can operate on GeoJSON files larger than what you can keep in memory at one time.
Parameters
Examples
var geojsonMerge = require('@mapbox/geojson-merge');
var mergedStream = geojsonMerge.mergeFeatureCollectionStream([
'features.geojson',
'otherFeatures.geojson'])
mergedStream.pipe(process.stdout);
Returns Stream output: a stringified JSON of a FeatureCollection.
Options:
-sor
--streamto use the high-performance streaming mode. This allows you to combine very large GeoJSON files. Streaming mode requires every GeoJSON file to contain a FeatureCollection at the top level.
$ npm install -g @mapbox/geojson-merge
$ geojson-merge file.geojson otherfile.geojson > combined.geojson
Merging multiple files in a folder
$ geojson-merge folder/*.geojson > combined.geojson