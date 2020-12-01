Transform GeoJSON objects into Mapnik XML stylesheets with embedded GeoJSON data and simplestyle-spec-derived styles.
As a dependency:
npm install --save @mapbox/geojson-mapnikify
As a binary:
npm install -g @mapbox/geojson-mapnikify
Assumptions:
If you install
-g, you can use
geojson-mapnikify as a binary that takes
a single GeoJSON file as an argument and writes a Mapnik XML stylesheet
to stdout.
$ geojson-mapnikify test/data/point-retina.geojson > stylesheet.xml
$ geojson-mapnikify test/data/point-retina.geojson retina > stylesheet-retina.xml
mapnikify(geojson, retina, callback)
Transform GeoJSON into Mapnik XML.
geojson is a GeoJSON object.
retina is true or false for whether the style should be optimized for 2x rendering.
callback called with
(err, xml) where xml is a string
If your GeoJSON object has one or more features with a
marker-url property,
mapnikify() will write the images found at the url into a file in a temporary directory and use that path in the Mapnik XML. This uses the needle library to handle the http file fetching.
By default the request will attempt to fetch binary data from the specified url. Mapnikify will use agentkeepalive to speed up requesting multiple images. There is also a default timeout of 5 seconds.
You can customize the defaults passed to
needle() . Simply set a custom wrapper defined with
needle.defaults . See needle's documentation on defaults for more information. For a quick example, this will set a longer timeout:
var mapnikify = require('mapnikify');
var myRequest = require('needle').defaults({
timeout: 10000,
followRedirect: false
});
mapnikify.setRequestClient(myRequest);
mapnikify(geojson, retina, callback);
mapnikify.setRequestClient(null); // return to mapnikify defaults