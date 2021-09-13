Extract coordinates from GeoJSON.
npm install --save @mapbox/geojson-coords
coords(geojson)
Given any valid GeoJSON object, return a single array of coordinates that it contains. Handles any root object, collapses multidimensional coordinate arrays and expands point coordinate arrays.
var geojsonCoords = require('@mapbox/geojson-coords');
geojsonCoords({
"type": "GeometryCollection",
"geometries": [
{
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [100.0, 0.0]
},
{
"type": "LineString",
"coordinates": [ [101.0, 0.0], [102.0, 1.0] ]
}
]
});
// returns [[100, 0], [101, 0], [102, 1]];