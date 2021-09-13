openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/geojson-coords

by mapbox
0.0.2 (see all)

Extract coordinates from GeoJSON.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.3K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

geojson-coords

Extract coordinates from GeoJSON.

install

npm install --save @mapbox/geojson-coords

api

coords(geojson)

Given any valid GeoJSON object, return a single array of coordinates that it contains. Handles any root object, collapses multidimensional coordinate arrays and expands point coordinate arrays.

example

var geojsonCoords = require('@mapbox/geojson-coords');

geojsonCoords({
    "type": "GeometryCollection",
    "geometries": [
        {
            "type": "Point",
            "coordinates": [100.0, 0.0]
        },
        {
            "type": "LineString",
            "coordinates": [ [101.0, 0.0], [102.0, 1.0] ]
        }
    ]
});
// returns [[100, 0], [101, 0], [102, 1]];

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial